Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Restraint Of Trade Bill Passes First Reading

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Employment Relations (Restraint of Trade) Amendment Bill, which will prohibit the use of restraints of trade in employment agreements for lower and middle income employees has passed its first reading in Parliament, says Labour MP Helen White.

A restraint of trade, also often called a non-compete, stops an employee when leaving a job, from working in the same or similar field, or for a competitor for a set period after the employment has ended

“While such restraints were once rare, it is concerning that they have become increasingly common in many employment agreements where they are not needed and hurt workers and businesses.” says Helen White.

“Research just out of Australia says 1over 1 in 5 workers have a non-compete and that includes many outward facing junior roles, like childcare workers”,

“I was shocked to see these clauses in some retail workers collective agreements on $20.50 per hour,

“The research shows these clauses suppress wages and innovation. The US is Federal Trade Commission is proposing to ban them because it says this could increase wages by US$300 billion per year.

“This has been recognised as an anti-competitive practice used by large companies to stop employees moving to a better paid job and their competitors being able to get ahead by offering better pay. Lots of workers just can’t afford to move if it means months without pay, even though that would be better for their career in the long term. It also means employers don’t pay good workers what they are worth because they know the employee can’t afford to leave.”

Right now many restraints which shouldn’t be enforceable go unchallenged because challenging them in court is too expensive and stressful so my this bill will bring certainty to lower and middle income New Zealanders by banning these restraints.

“Research in America shows where restraints are banned for employees in these income brackets their wages go up 6 percent in 5 years and the benefit is almost double for women so this bill is a serious step in addressing the pay gap between women and men.”

“The bill reinforces the right to protect confidential information to address the employer’s legitimate concern is an employee taking trade secrets with them when they leave”, says Helen White.

Where this bill allows restraints the bill will limit their duration to six months and require compensation be paid to the employee of at least half their salary for the period of restraint.

“I looking forward to the Select Committee further examining the Bill and would ask for anyone effected by unfair restraints of trade to come forward with their stories”, says Helen White.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ian Powell: Hipkins’ ‘Captain’s Call’ To Sink Parker’s Wealth Tax

Many Kiwis were stunned by Chris Hipkins’ unexpected announcement that there would not be a capital gains or wealth tax on his watch. What made it so stunning was that it was preceded by the publication in April of meticulous research by the Department of Inland Revenue on the level of tax avoidance by the super-rich. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Spain’s Election

Spain held an election last Sunday in which the two right wing parties were expected to win after a year of setbacks for the ruling centre-left government. The People’s Party, the traditional party of the centre right, was led by a gaffe-prone individual who struggled to connect with the electorate, while its running mate was Vox, a neo-liberal party of the extreme right, which campaigned against an allegedly “woke” government influenced by feminists and trans rights activists. More


 
 
Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?

Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


National: Chris Hipkins Reigning Over Cabinet of Chaos

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, claims National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop. More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 