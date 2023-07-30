Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Nine gang members to every 10 police in NZ

Sunday, 30 July 2023, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Gang membership continues to surge in New Zealand and they will soon outnumber police officers, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“New data reveals the National Gang List has grown to 9,100 – a record and an increase of 70 per cent since Labour came to power.

“There are already nine gang members to every 10 police officers in New Zealand, but gangs are recruiting twice as fast.

“In some policing districts, such as Eastern and Bay of Plenty, gang members already double the number of Police officers.

“This data shows that gangs have thrived under a Labour Government that has completely turned a blind lie to law and order and rising crime.

“National’s suite of law and order policies will clamp down on gangs that contribute nothing to society and peddle misery in our communities.”

A National government will:

  • Ban gang patches in public places.
  • Allow police to issue dispersal notices where gang members come together in public to intimidate, threaten, and sometimes assault members of the public.
  • Giving police non-association powers to prevent gang members from communicating and planning criminal activity.
  • Equip police with the warrantless search powers they need to take the guns out of the hands of violent armed gang members.
  • Crack down on serious youth offenders by creating young offender military academies and wrap support around them.
  • Make membership of a gang an aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing, so gang members convicted of an offence face tougher consequences for their crimes.

“National's message is clear: If you choose to align yourself with a criminal gang and engage in criminal activities, you will face more severe consequences.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is not merely the highest ranked newcomer on the Act Party list, he's also one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career in the pharmaceutical industry, Stephenson’s “skills” lie in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More


 
 
Government: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


Megan Woods: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in NZ is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington & Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

ALSO:

Episode Two

Episode Three


Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More


Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 