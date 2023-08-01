Labour In Chaos Over Transport

Chris Hipkins and Labour’s response to National’s transport package has been extraordinary in its clumsiness and it’s clear the Government has no idea what it’s doing in transport, even after six years in power, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

“Labour has been walking back its public support for the failed Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme after pressure from National but forgot to tell its Wellington Central and Rongotai candidates who have offered full-throated support of the boondoggle since National announced we’d dump it,” Mr Bishop says.

“The only buses running on time are the ones Labour is throwing its Wellington candidates under.

“Mr Hipkins should also ask outgoing Rongotai MP Paul Eagle what he thinks of a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

“To add to the chaos at the core of Labour’s approach to transport, Chris Hipkins told RNZ he’s waiting to see what the business case ‘comes up with’ for options around his $30 billion light rail project in Auckland. Less than two years ago, then-Transport Minister Michael Wood said the business case drew ‘a clear conclusion’ about the project and offered up a short list of options.

“Is the business case done or not? Is LGWM going ahead or not? What has Labour been doing for six years in transport?

“And let’s not forget that the very costings that National provided – and added a healthy contingency to – were the figures supplied by David Parker’s office – and the only figures publicly available.

“While National rolls out the most comprehensive transport plan in decades, to get New Zealanders where they need to go faster and safer and drive the rebuild of our economy, Labour is once again in a state of chaos, this time over its transport plans.”

© Scoop Media

