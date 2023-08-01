Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

It’s Official! The Green Party The Only Grown-ups In The Room On Public Transport

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Green Party

People are tired of the three yearly public transport merry-go-round. It literally doesn’t get anyone anywhere.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if most people stuck in traffic on their regular commute yesterday spent the journey getting increasingly frustrated with the political circus that is literally stopping them from getting anywhere,” says Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“The question most people will understandably be asking themselves is “what are we to do when the two major political parties lack the courage to get on with what we know is needed?” Every three years, uncertainty wins the day rather than a clear promise to invest in buses, trains and bike lanes. It means our streets will continue not working well for anyone, including for people who drive.

“Our message is clear: if people want real action on climate change and long-term investment in public transport, the only option this year is the Green Party. More Green MPs in government will mean we can finally direct decision-making towards fast, reliable and affordable buses and trains.

“Aotearoa was once a country with frequent, affordable bus and train services joined up right across the country - even to very rural areas. We can reconnect our communities and safeguard our climate. All it takes is political will.

“Political leaders don’t get to decide what will and won’t happen after the election. That’s the job of the New Zealand public. The Green Party has consistently fought for better transport options in every part of Aotearoa - and we are not going to stop now.

“Every major improvement to sustainable transport in Aotearoa over the last six years - and let’s face it, there haven’t been enough - has been led by the Green Party. This includes everything from the Clean Car Discount, Auckland rail electrification and the City Rail Link, to building more routes for people to walk or use a bike safely, to investment in regional rail.

“Imagine what we can do with more MPs sitting around the decision making table pushing for affordable, inclusive, and climate-friendly transport options that work for everyone. If that’s what people want, then the Green Party is the only option this October,” says Julie Anne Genter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Labour: Party List For 2023 Election

The Labour Party has unveiled its party list, bolstering its experienced caucus with fresh new talent. Party President Jill Day says it shows Labour is strengthening its existing team & focussing on the bread and butter issues that matter most to Kiwis - “We have ranked our existing Cabinet, Whips, and office holders broadly in their caucus order, with Speaker Adrian Rurawhe at eleven, Willow-Jean Prime moving to nine, and Jo Luxton moving to nineteen." More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Greens Use Parliament Funds For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


National: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: ACT's Links To Big Pharma

Todd Stephenson is one of the few among ACT’s top fifteen candidates with even a nodding acquaintance with public health. A former ACT Party staffer before pursuing a lucrative career, his “skills” are in helping to extract maximum profits for Vertex from the public purse. More

NZ Govt: Te Korowai O Wainuiārua & Crown Sign Deed Of Settlement

The redress package includes $21.7M in financial and commercial redress, $6.8M in cultural funding, plus the return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua and the former prison site at Waikune. More


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Cr Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More


NZ Govt: More Opportunities For First Home Buyers & Renters

Since the PHO scheme was launched in 2020, hundreds of eligible families who would otherwise never have been able to own their own home have been able to do so when they find new homes to buy, or get a new house built. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 