Parliament

Questions To Be Answered About Partisan Hitjob

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government has questions to answer about whether yet another of their ministerial appointees has failed to maintain political neutrality, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Grant Robertson appointed his former advisor and good friend Craig Renney to the Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery Taskforce in March this year.

“Today, Mr Renney has released a partisan hitjob masquerading as a Council of Trade Unions report attacking the National Party.

“Like Rob Campbell, Ruth Dyson, Steve Maharey and Jason Ake before him, he has failed to abide by rules of political impartiality as a member of the government-appointed taskforce.

“Perhaps this is why the cyclone recovery has been so slow and poorly managed.

“Mr Renney should spend less time doing Grant Robertson’s bidding and more time focused on the cyclone recovery and on the workers the CTU is meant to represent, who are being pummelled by the cost of living crisis fuelled by Labour’s economic mismanagement.

“There are also questions to be answered about whether the costs involved in preparing this so-called CTU report are being appropriately registered with the Electoral Commission, given we are now in the regulated period and the CTU is registered as a promoter.”

