Royal Commission Report Drives Home Need For Real Change In The Way We Care For Children

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s report from the Abuse in Care Royal Commission is difficult reading, but it highlights the importance of fixing the institutions that care for our young people,” says ACT’s Spokesperson for Children Karen Chhour.

“Reading these stories, you can hear the pain and sorrow that these people are still feeling even now. It takes real bravery for people to tell their stories, and I would like to thank them for doing so.

“The common theme of the report is that no one listened to these children at the time, there was no-one to speak up for them, no one to advocate.

“That is why ACT will redevelop the social worker roles within the Oranga Tamariki system, including developing a mentor role that will support children throughout their care journey and a Child Protection Officer role to focus on statutory matters and enforcement.

“While many people who suffered abuse were able to build a good life for themselves, many were not. ACT wants organisations that care for our young people to be made more accountable for the mistakes they make, given the lifelong impact their mistakes can have.

“ACT will enable a system of devolution coupled with clear measures of accountability, all the way up to the Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive.

“We also need to be more vigilant when it comes to Oranga Tamariki’s hiring and training practices, because the young people being cared for are our future.

“Apologies mean nothing if this abuse is still happening, so we need to be making sure that this sort of abuse does not happen. This requires the sort of real change in our institutions that ACT is advocating, to develop a child-centred approach toward the care of children by the state."

Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Polling and Policy Woes, & National's Transport Plan

Hipkins’ “hand me another sausage roll” cheeky chappie schtick wore out its welcome quite some time ago. Labour now appears to be heading for Bill English territory, 2002. The current government is rating at the hated low point National reached just after Ruth Richardson’s Mother of All Budgets. More

CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

