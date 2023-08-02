Have Your Say On Limiting The Use Of Restraints Of Trade In Employment Agreements

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Employment Relations (Restraint of Trade) Amendment Bill.

A restraint of trade in an employment agreement stops an employee from working in their field or for a competitor after the employment has ended. The bill would prohibit the use of restraints of trade in employment agreements for employees who earn less than 3 times the minimum wage.

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Monday, 18 September 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Read what has been said in Parliament about the bill

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

