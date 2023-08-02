Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament Favours Law Change To Support Wineries

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Parliament has overwhelmingly supported the first reading of a Members Bill to streamline the process required for wineries to sell samples at the cellar door, National’s Viticulture spokesperson Stuart Smith says.

“The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Cellar Door Tasting) Amendment Bill will mean that winery cellar doors will be able to charge visitors for wine samples without having to secure a separate on-license and all the costs associated with that.

“Although a small change, this will make a big difference to New Zealand’s wineries which contribute significantly to regional tourism.

“New Zealand’s wine industry, worth almost $2.5 billion, has grown remarkably over the past 20 years, particularly the cellar door tourism experiences. Today, wine samples are becoming more common at cellar doors, but the old legislation hasn’t been updated to accommodate this.

“By tiding up the legislation and allowing wineries to charge for samples without obtaining an on-licence, it will encourage more cellar doors to open for the enjoyment of tourists and those wanting to taste New Zealand wines – a big boost for our small wineries in particular.

“I look forward to hearing from submitters on the Bill as it now moves to Select Committee.”

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Get Late July Cash Injection

In late July, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation from John Tamihere who is the party’s current President and stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. The NZ Herald's Matt Nippert has recently run a number of stories explaining how a Charities Service investigation into the Waipareira Trust found hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations Tamihere had breached the Charities Act. More


 
 

Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care Royal Commission Of Inquiry Interim Report

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report ‘Stolen Lives, Marked Souls’ to the Governor-General. The report covers abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch over several decades. More

ALSO:


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: Green Update - No Taxpayers' Money Used For Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022, the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon says a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:


PTUA: Mayor Brown All Talk, No Action

Brown's removal of Cr Mike Lee from the Board of Auckland Transport is a slap in the face for all Auckland public transport users. The very principled Lee was the one Auckland public transport champion who did not let senior management get away with some very silly ideas or poor excuses. More

