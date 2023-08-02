Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Grant Robertson Must Come Clean

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Finance Minister must urgently front-up about New Zealand’s precarious financial position and respond to reports of an enormous hole in the Crown finances, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“There are now widespread leaks and reports suggesting the Labour Government is in financial panic mode.

“It’s alleged that New Zealand’s rapidly declining financial situation is now so much worse than forecast in the Budget, that Grant Robertson has instructed Public Service leaders to batten down the hatches and desperately dig up major savings to help cover-up a growing crevasse in the government books.

“The Labour Government has sprayed the public money-hose with such wild abandon that New Zealand’s Crown finances are now teetering on the edge.

“This is Labour’s mess and Grant Robertson’s last-minute clean-up job is far too little, far too late.

“At every opportunity the Labour Government has resisted the need to instil financial discipline and fiscal rectitude.

“Now the cupboard is bare.

“If these reports are true, this is beyond politics now. Mr Robertson must front-up up on the real state of the books or resign. A major deterioration in New Zealand’s fiscal position would have a massive impact on taxpayers, the economy, and the public services Kiwis rely on.

“National is ready to manage the economy in the interests of all New Zealanders. We have a plan to fix the economy, beat inflation, and get New Zealand back on track.”

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Cash Injections from Tamihere

In late July, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation from Party President John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. The NZ Herald's Matt Nippert has recently run a number of stories explaining how a Charities Service investigation into the Waipareira Trust found hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via Tamihere had breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More


National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon claims a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

