Clearer Pricing At Supermarkets Imminent

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 5:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • New regulations will require grocery retailers to consistently and clearly display pricing by weight, volume or number.

Kiwis will find it easier to compare product prices at the supermarket, with new regulations due to come into force at the end of August, Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb announced today.

Supermarkets will be required to clearly and consistently display unit pricing for grocery products, such as the price of a product per kilogram or litre.

“New unit pricing regulations are a step forward in the Government’s wider work to increase competition in the retail grocery sector,” said Duncan Webb.

“This helps make working out whether tomatoes are cheaper at $6.99 per 500g punnet, $10.49 for a 700g bag, or $11.99 a kilo so much easier for Kiwi shoppers.”

“Unit pricing will support inter-brand competition and encourage grocery retailers to compete on best value for money, benefitting customers in the long term.”

“This will help Kiwis to make informed choices to suit their needs while shopping. This is particularly helpful where products are sold in different sized packaging and by various brands.” Duncan Webb said.

While the regulations come into force on 31 August, there will be a transitional period before compliance is mandatory, providing retailers time to put the required systems in place.

Notes:

  • A unit price is the price per standard unit of measurement, usually displayed together with the retail price of the product. For example, where a 700 gram loaf of bread is sold for $3.99, the unit price displayed would be $0.57 per 100 grams.
  • In 2022, the Government announced it was introducing a mandatory standard for unit pricing in response to the Commerce Commission’s third competition study looking into the retail grocery sector.
  • The regulations will apply to stores that sell all of the following product categories: bread, dairy products, eggs or eggs products, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, rice, sugar, and manufacturer-packaged food.
  • Unit pricing will be required in online grocery stores, physical grocery stores with a floor space of 1000 square metres and smaller physical grocery stores choosing to display unit pricing.
  • Physical stores meeting the threshold will be required to display unit pricing 12 months after the Regulations come into force, in August 2024, while online stores that meet the threshold will be required to display unit pricing 24 months after the Regulations come into force, in 2025.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Cash Injections from Tamihere

In late July, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation from Party President John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. The NZ Herald's Matt Nippert has recently run a number of stories explaining how a Charities Service investigation into the Waipareira Trust found hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via Tamihere had breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More


National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon claims a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:

