Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

First Of Its Kind Public Housing Development Opens In Auckland

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins
Prime Minister

Hon Dr Megan Woods
Minister of Housing

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support.

“Te Mātāwai is the largest public housing development delivered to date by the Government and demonstrates our deep commitment to ensure those people who need more support in their lives, can get it,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“Te Mātāwai provides a new approach for inner city public housing in Auckland with 24/7 on-site support for residents,

“I’m immensely proud the Government has delivered 13,305 additional public homes. For context, 1 in 7 public homes in New Zealand have been delivered in just the last six years – most of them new builds.

“We’ve rebuilt the public housing sector after it was decimated by National, and we’re not stopping. Budget 2023 committed funding for another 3,000 public homes, and by 2025 we will have delivered 21 thousand public and transitional homes,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods says the development will include a mix of tenants.

“Te Mātāwai has 76 units which will be available for rent to the wider rental market. This is happening as part of a one-off mixed tenure pilot approved by Cabinet,” says Megan Woods.

“International best practice for large housing developments shows having a diverse and mixed community plays an important part in achieving positive outcomes for everyone with a greater sense of inclusion and neighbourliness.

“Te Mātāwai’s warm, dry apartments will provide much needed homes for people who need them in Auckland. It’s a fantastic example of what can be achieved through investment in public housing,” Megan Woods said.

“Of the more than 13 thousand public homes we’ve delivered so far, Auckland has 6,100 more public homes delivered since October 2017 with another 4,254 under construction or contract to be delivered over the next two years,” Megan Woods said.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has also been closely involved and has partnered with Kāinga Ora from the beginning of the project both in the design of the building and the development of the operating model.

Editor’s notes

  • Demolition of the previous 1950’s seven-storey building containing 87 units started in 2019.
  • The main construction value for the build of Te Mātāwai is circa $140 million.
  • About 60 percent of the units at Te Mātāwai are accessible or universally designed and have been recognised with Lifemark ratings of 3 or 4. In addition many units feature level access, wide doors and shower rooms, a number of the units have additional features such as benches that are able to be raised and lowered, side opening ovens and lower shelving to allow people in wheelchairs to live independently.
  • All the units at Te Mātāwai are built to 7 Homestar standard, meaning they will be warmer, healthier, more energy efficient for customers.
  • Approximately 21 homes at Te Mātāwai will also be leased by the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) to provide housing for those impacted by the Auckland floods. Initially this will be for six months with rights of renewal available to TAS.
  • 276 units within three towers of between 9 and 13 storeys high.
    • Waitapu - 76 units
    • Waiora - 80 units
    • Wainui 120 units.
  • There are a mix of studio and 1 and 2 bedroom units.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Cash Injections from Tamihere

In late July, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation from Party President John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. The NZ Herald's Matt Nippert has recently run a number of stories explaining how a Charities Service investigation into the Waipareira Trust found hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via Tamihere had breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Horror Australian Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over 15 years has shocked and horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 