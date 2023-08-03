Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Corrects The Record – Admits To Race-based Prezzy Cards

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 11:55 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime was blissfully unaware of her own policy when I asked her about it in Parliament yesterday. Today she has corrected her answers and admitted that pregnant mothers are receiving $50 prezzy cards purely because of their race,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“It’s a shame the Minister wasn’t more aware in Question Time yesterday. The topic was put to her on notice so she had an entire day to prepare, there was no excuse for her to not even know what she was being asked about.

“It meant that she could not provide answers as to why the Government is giving out incentive payments defined by race, rather than need. Kiwis are frustrated that people get different healthcare because of who their ancestors were, they deserve answers from the Government as to why they’re insistent on it.

“What’s worse, the funding for this divisive policy has been taken from Community Services Card funding. Labour is taking money from a scheme which benefits the economically vulnerable, to give it to a scheme which exclusively benefits mothers from one ethnic group.

“This is sadly a classic example of what’s happening everywhere in the bureaucracy: arguing over identity rather than solving problems. We need to tell the public service that treating people differently based on race is lazy and divisive – they must get better at targeting need equally.

“ACT will address the causes of poor health outcomes, by investing in education, by making it easier to build affordable housing, and by properly funding healthcare – especially primary healthcare. Everyone in New Zealand should be able to see a doctor when they are unwell and get help to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Labour never asked New Zealanders if they wanted access to public healthcare to be determined by ethnicity, and even now they won’t be open about the extent to which ethnicity determines access. ACT, on the other hand, will be direct with Kiwis – no ACT Government will use ethnicity to determine access to public healthcare.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us


For 99% of the time, our worries about China revolve around the military and diplomatic threat that Beijing allegedly poses to New Zealand and to other nations in the Pacific. Stoking those fears is very much in the business interests of the military-industrial complex that sells us our very expensive military weapons. In reality though… When compared to the US and its allies, China is a third rate military power, with precious little ability to project military force beyond its borders. More

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Get Late July Cash Injection


Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via John Tamihere in late July 2023. John Tamihere is Te Pāti Māori’s current President and stood unsuccesfully in the 2020 general election as the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tamaki Makauru. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Horror Australian Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over 15 years has shocked and horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 