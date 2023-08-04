Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Roadmap For Future Of Defence And National Security Released

Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Chris Hipkins

Prime MinisterMinister Responsible for National Security and IntelligenceHon Andrew Little

Minister of DefenceLead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into the Terrorist Attack on the Christchurch Mosques

The Government has released the first two documents of the Defence Policy Review and New Zealand’s first National Security Strategy.

“The world today is contending with a range of complex and disruptive security challenges,” Prime Minister and Minister for National Security and Intelligence Chris Hipkins said.

“In recent years our country has experienced terrorist attacks, growing disinformation, and cyber-attacks on critical national infrastructure.

“The domestic and international security environment has changed and our preparedness needs to change too – to be clear-eyed on risks and to put in place the right capabilities to be effective.

“The earlier we act, the more secure New Zealand will be for our children and grandchildren.

“As we scan the international horizon, we need to keep our eyes wide open to the emerging issues and threats to New Zealand and our interests.

“These emerging threats do not require an entirely new foreign policy response. Our independent position, coupled with targeted investments and strengthened ties with partners and allies puts us in a strong position to face the future.

“These plans represent an important step in how we are protecting our national security and advancing our national interests in a more contested and more difficult world,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Defence Policy Strategy Statement sets out New Zealand’s Defence goals and how we seek to achieve them, now and into the future.

The Future Forces Design Principles is a bridge between the new Defence strategy and the options for the investment required to deliver it. It will be the basis for a new Defence Capability Plan.

The National Security Strategy, Secure Together - Tō Tātou Korowai Manaaki, is the government’s direction to the wider national security community on how to navigate the changed environment. The updated 2023 National Security and Intelligence Priorities align with the Strategy.

“We take the world as it is, not how we would like it to be. It is essential to respond appropriately to the full range of national security threats to New Zealand and our interests,” Defence Minister Andrew Little said.

“That is what forms the assessments and strategies in the documents released today, all of which are tightly aligned and interdependent.

“We are investing to modernise our capabilities across land, sea and air, and are strengthening our relationships with friends and partners in the Pacific and beyond.

“As we work to safeguard our national security we will be proportionate, predictable and avoid unnecessary securitisation,” Andrew Little said.

This set of documents outline where the Government will be focusing its national security efforts, including:

  • Investing in a combat-capable defence force and the wider national security system;
  • Tackling emerging issues like disinformation, and undertaking more concerted efforts in areas where threats are growing, like economic security;
  • Building and sustaining a public conversation on national security, by being more upfront about what we are observing as well as listening to New Zealanders, in order to grow and maintain social license for efforts to protect our security;
  • Supporting Pacific resilience, providing development assistance, and continuing work to bolster the security capacity of Pacific nations;
  • Strengthening security cooperation and ties in the broader Indo-Pacific region; and
  • Working to maintain and strengthen the global system of rules and norms that have served New Zealand so well.

Work will now commence on a new Defence Capability Plan which will outline what resources, people and capability, are required to meet the challenges ahead.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/Minister_speech_Embargoed.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/NSS_Embargoed.pdf

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2308/DPSS_Embargoed.pdf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us

Most of the time, our worries about China revolve around the military and diplomatic threat that Beijing allegedly poses to NZ & other Pacific nations. Stoking those fears is in the business interests of the military-industrial complex that sells us very expensive military weapons, but compared to the US & its allies, China is a third rate power, with little ability to project military force beyond its borders. More

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori's Illegal Cash Injections

In late July 2023, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via Party president John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. Investigative journalist Matt Nippert has revealed how hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via John Tamihere breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Australian Abuse Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over fifteen years has horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 