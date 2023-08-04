Government Quietly Withdraws Flawed Bill

“Disabilities Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan has quietly withdrawn the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill from Parliament because it doesn’t meet the disabled community’s standards. This is what we’ve been trying to tell her from the start,” says ACT’s Disabilities spokesperson Toni Severin.

“This week the Minister let the disabled community know the bill will not progress before the upcoming election. Her office didn’t send a public media release to let people know they were withdrawing the bill.

“The disabled community has raised numerous concerns over this bill and held a respectful and spirited protest outside protest. I am proud to have supported them in these efforts and I am glad the Government has finally listened.

“The next Government with ACT in it will work with the disabilities community to ensure legislation is fit for purpose.”

