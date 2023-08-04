Government Quietly Withdraws Flawed Bill
Friday, 4 August 2023, 4:08 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Disabilities Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan has
quietly withdrawn the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill
from Parliament because it doesn’t meet the disabled
community’s standards. This is what we’ve been trying to
tell her from the start,” says ACT’s Disabilities
spokesperson Toni Severin.
“This week the Minister
let the disabled community know the bill will not progress
before the upcoming election. Her office didn’t send a
public media release to let people know they were
withdrawing the bill.
“The disabled community has
raised numerous concerns over this bill and held a
respectful and spirited protest outside protest. I am proud
to have supported them in these efforts and I am glad the
Government has finally listened.
“The next
Government with ACT in it will work with the disabilities
community to ensure legislation is fit for
purpose.”
