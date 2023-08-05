Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Show Us The Data - Health Waitlist Data Delayed Again

Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The wait time for publishing critical healthcare data has blown out just like the waiting times it is supposed to be measuring, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Data on waiting times for healthcare treatment used to be published every single month.

“Now, despite hundreds of comms people and layers of bureaucracy, HealthNZ says it won't be able to release the June data until the end of October.

“This is unacceptable. This is critical information that we rely on to understand the current state of the health system so we can provide more support where it is needed most as soon as possible. It is also an accountability measure for the Labour Government and their failing health reforms.

“Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall proudly claimed that no one is waiting longer than a year for surgery at Auckland Hospital. However, the sector is telling me that this is just for ophthalmology, and she needs to clarify this.

“This is also a Minister in the same Labour Government that has overseen a 50,000 increase in the number of people waiting longer than four months to see a specialist compared to when National was last in government.

“Last month, emergency department disruptions were reported at Oamaru, Christchurch, and Waikato hospitals. How can anyone possibly believe any of the Minister's claims that her government is making progress?

“If that is true, show us the data. Because so far, after six years of Labour, healthcare on every single metric has gone backwards.

“A National government will bring back health targets and will hold itself, providers and the system accountable to New Zealanders.”

