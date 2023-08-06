Labour’s Light Rail Dreams Now Approaching $60b

Labour’s new fantasy of building light rail to Auckland’s North Shore, on top of the as-yet unclear plans to link the CBD to the airport, means the cost of its light rail plans will double to almost $60 billion, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“This is yet another desperate announcement by a Labour Government that has failed to deliver one major new transport project in their entire six years in office.

“Labour promised light rail to Mt Roskill by 2021 but has yet to deliver a single metre of track, even after spending more than $140 million on consultants.

“After six years of reports, promises, studies, consultations and announcements, Labour admitted this week it hasn’t even finished a business case for light rail to the airport. Transport Minister David Parker has no idea which route it will take. Aucklanders cannot ride on your ghost train Mr Parker.

“Rather than make those decisions, Labour is now promising to extend light rail to the North Shore. Labour has no idea how the plans will be funded, leaving a nearly $60 billion hole in its transport policy.

“When in government, National will look closely at the proposed tunnels across the Waitematā Harbour, as a second harbour crossing is a critical part of Auckland’s future.

“While Labour talks big on transport in Auckland, National has a track record of delivery. National delivered the Waterview Tunnel, Victoria Park Tunnel, electrified the Auckland rail network and started the City Rail Link.

“National has announced a significant transport plan for Auckland which builds on the success of the Northern Busway with busways planned for the North West, East, and a connection between the Airport and Botany, linking in with the existing rail network at Puhinui.

“National is supportive of additional vehicle lanes to Auckland’s North Shore to create a more resilient harbour connection.

“While Labour makes endless announcements, National delivers.”

