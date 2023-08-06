Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Grant ‘Contortionist’ Robertson Says Boondoggles Are Good

Sunday, 6 August 2023, 2:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Boondoggles can be worked through” says the contortionist Finance Minister of a cynical government on its last legs. How can New Zealanders trust a government that doesn’t believe in its own policy?” Asks ACT Leader David Seymour.

"Besides the desperate insincerity, this contortion shows Labour is cooked. The people can see a Government with nothing better to offer than a reheated policy from 2011 that nearly everyone alive has rubbished, including Grant Robertson himself.

"The country is wracked with inflation, lawlessness and division, and the people who got us here are now busy trying to change the definition of a boondoggle. It is a sad and sorry state for a Government and a country. Real change cannot come soon enough.

“Grant Robertson said this to Q+A this morning when asked about his previous statement that removing GST from fruit and vegetables is a boondoggle. He knows it doesn’t work, but Labour is desperate to cling on to power and is being driven by polling and focus groups rather than making New Zealand a better place.

“The Oxford English Dictionary defines "boondoggle" as meaning: "A trivial, useless, or unnecessary undertaking; wasteful expenditure." There’s no doubt that’s the definition Robertson had in mind when he called taking GST off fresh fruit and vegetables a ‘boondoggle’ but it’s amazing what a man can come to believe when his salary depends on it.

“The people who benefit from removing GST off fruit and vegetables are those who can already afford punnets of fresh blueberries and raspberries, the families who are looking at the price of a cut pumpkin will barely notice any difference.

“The other big beneficiary are the supermarket chains who gobble up as much as two thirds of the windfall. That is what happened when the UK took sales tax of sanitary items. It’s ironic the Government that rails against supermarkets and just completed a ‘Market Study’ into them wants to give a massive tax break to supermarkets. Then again, it did reinforce their duopoly by closing their competitors for much of the COVID period.

“On top of the fact it is poorly targeted. It reduces government revenue and increases compliance costs. It is an example of emotive rather than logical thinking. It doesn’t help the people it’s supposed to and will leave New Zealanders poorer and more bureaucratic.

“The simple, universal nature of GST is what makes it such an effective revenue collector, where would you stop with the exemptions? What about tinned fruit? Milk? Bottled water? The biggest winner would be the avalanche of lawyers and lobbyists seeking to create and exploit new GST loopholes.

“Australia and New Zealand have similar GST systems with a key difference - Australia has exemptions, and New Zealand simply applies it across the board. What's the result? Australians spend twice as long and twice as much money every year complying with GST than New Zealanders. This is the one thing we're doing better than Aussies at and Labour is trying to throw it away.

“Labour’s likely coalition partner Te Pāti Māori announced a tax policy with a $30 billion hole. Combine that with the Green Party’s wealth tax, and together they would destroy the country’s economy and drive anyone with a sense of ambition away.

“ACT has a fully costed tax cut package that is built on aspiration for New Zealand. We would cut wasteful spending by $38 billion without touching frontline services and cut taxes sensibly. This allows us to implement a two-rate tax system – 17.5 and 28 per cent. If you’re a nurse on $70,000, our tax cuts let you keep $2,500 more a year.

“We all know Labour is deeply cynical around policymaking, this is the same party who suddenly pretended to care about crime months before an election after ignoring the problem for years. Supporting policies as economically illiterate as this for a few votes is why they need to go.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

The Scoop Election Podcast tackles the variation in political polls. We also look at the electorates where some pundits are picking a minor party may take an electorate seat (Northland and Ilam). Assisting the political punditry is former Labour advisor Clint Smith and Christchurch Councillor for Waimairi Sam MacDonald. More:


 
 
Government: New Auckland Public Housing Development

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More


Government: Roadmap For Future Of Defence & National Security

“The world today is contending with a range of complex and disruptive security challenges. In recent years our country has experienced terrorist attacks, growing disinformation, and cyber-attacks on critical national infrastructure," says Chris Hipkins. More


Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Tamihere Cash Injection

Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via John Tamihere in late July 2023. Party president Tamihere stood unsuccessfully in the last election as Te Pāti Māori's candidate for Tamaki Makauru. More


Shine Collective: Australian Abuse Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over fifteen years has horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More

Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax and spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 