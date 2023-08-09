Ministry For Pacific Peoples Ineffective At Everything But Spending

“The Ministry for Pacific Peoples seems to have no outputs except gross expenditure, and would be gone under ACT,” says ACT leader David Seymour.

“Today the Public Service Commissioner condemned MPP’s spending $39,262 on a farewell for its former Chief Executive, but the real scandal is that the Ministry is woefully ineffective. In its annual report, it boasts nothing more as its achievements than a few strategies and action plans, as well as “supporting the Government in delivering the official apology for the Dawn Raids,” which turned out to be nothing more than a self-indulgent farce - the practice continues to this day.

"I had a written question to the Minister for Pacific Peoples due back today which requested this exact expense. The question has not yet been answered, but I wonder whether it prompted this unusual candour from the government?

“The Ministry for Pacific Peoples also ballooned its staffing from 34 FTEs in 2016/17 to 128 in 2021/22. The Ministry spent the second most per FTE on catering of any Ministry in 2020/21, spending over $1400 per staff member.

“Pacific communities in New Zealand have thriving cultures, and are more than capable of sustaining their cultures and languages without a dedicated Government Ministry. The Ministry is unable to point to any achievements other than successfully spending its $30.6 million budget. Under ACT, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples would be gone.”

