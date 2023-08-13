Hipkins Massive Own Goal On GST
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 8:42 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“In criticising income tax cuts today, Chris Hipkins
has taken down his own GST policy with a huge own goal”,
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Hipkins said today
of income tax cuts:
‘If I’m going to target
support, I’d rather give it to mums and dads than to
millionaires’.
“But his own policy launched
today will do just that.
“Removing GST from fruit
and vegetables will help wealthier households three times
more than it will lower income
households.
“Hipkins’ own goal shows this policy
for what it is: an act of desperation from a visionless,
poll-driven party. Labour is out of ideas, out of Ministers,
and out of money.
“Labour knows the policy doesn’t
work because Grant Robertson said so just a few months
ago.
“Labour, the Greens, and the Māori Party would
destroy the tax system, the economy, and drive away anyone
with ambition.
“Labour going all in on GST meddling
sets up an election between parties with serious ideas to
improve economic policy, and parties with vote buying
gimmicks who are also the ones that got us into this
mess”.
