Labour Announces Waste Will Continue

“Over six Budgets, Labour has increased the Government’s annual tax take by $43 billion, annual spending by $50 billion, and borrowed a net $121 billion. Today they confirmed that disastrous trajectory will continue with a so-called tax policy that really reveals they’re out of ideas,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Labour’s reheated bad idea of mutilating the best and simplest GST system in the world is now backed up by minor adjustments to Working for Families. Some will get $25 a week that doesn’t keep up with inflation, while others will get nothing at all.

“Labour’s tax policy will reduce tax by $850 million a year, against a backdrop of increasing the tax take from $80 billion in 2018 to $123 billion this year. If you don’t benefit from the $25 a week extra, then you’re just paying lots of extra tax. If you do, you’re not keeping up with inflation -that's driven by wasteful Government spending.

“The choice this election becomes clearer every week. A coalition of chaos that wastes money by the billions, or ACT. ACT is the only party with a fully costed alternative budget that lays our how wasteful spending would be gotten under control so meaningful tax cuts could be made.

“Under ACT’s policy, an earner on $78,000 per year, the average wage working full time, would keep an additional $2,200 of their own money, around $45 per week and nearly twice as much as Labour’s offering.

“That’s what real change looks like, a reduction in wasteful spending to fund tax cuts and repay Government debt, to curb inflation and make life affordable again. Anything else is merely tinkering."

© Scoop Media

