$250m Amateur Error In Labour’s GST Costing

Monday, 14 August 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A closer look at Labour’s costings for their policy to remove GST from fruit and vegetables reveals a schoolboy error equating to a quarter-of-a-billion-dollar hole, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“Most people can see this policy for what it is – desperate politics from a tired government. But in this desperate, last-ditch attempt to keep their jobs, Labour has mucked up the costings to the tune of around $250 million over the next two years.

“Labour say their policy to remove GST from fruit and vegetables would take effect on 1 April 2023, but this is not reflected in their costing of this policy.

“Labour has failed to account for the fiscal impact of removing GST in the 2023/24 fiscal year, and has only partially accounted for the cost of the policy in the 2024/25 fiscal year.

“If the policy is introduced when promised, there will be a three-month hit to the books in the 2023/24 fiscal year, which ends in June. This is not accounted for in Labour’s policy.

“Labour has also made a mistake in their costing for the 2024/25 fiscal year. The annual cost of the policy should be approximately $500 million as in later years, but Labour has only budgeted $365 million. This is not explained.

“The cumulative size of this error is likely to be around $250 million over the next two years.

“This cannot be explained away as a timing issue related to when GST is paid to IRD by businesses. Treasury are explicit in their advice: GST revenue is accounted for ‘when the purchase or sale of taxable goods and services occurs during the taxation period’.

“This is an amateurish mistake from a party who are trying to convince New Zealanders they can be trusted with the books.

“New Zealanders know it’s time for a National government that can be trusted with the books, will reduce taxes and rebuild the economy.”

Note: Labour’s costings issued yesterday attached and table below showing estimated error.

GST Costing ($m) 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 2027/28 Total 
Labour Costing $0 $365 $515 $540 $565 $1,985 
Actual Cost $116 $490 $515 $540 $565 $2,226 
Estimated Error $116 $125       $241 

Gordon Campbell: On The “GST Off Fruit And Vegetables” Saga

To be clear.... Any package that offers people relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is welcome, and better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins and ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue. As TPM argues, our GST food exemption should, as it does in Australia, remove GST taxation from all unprocessed food and ingredients i.e. meat, fish, bread, eggs, flour, cooking oil, and all produce including fruit and vegetables. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 
Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


ACT: Let’s Close The Australia Pay Gap

“If Labour was serious about pay gaps it would set its sights on the massive gap between New Zealand and Australian workers - it won’t because it’s focused on dividing the economic pie, not growing it.” says ACT Leader David Seymour. More

Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More

