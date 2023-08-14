Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Voice, Leadership, Action: Backing NZ’s Youth

Monday, 14 August 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The voices and leadership of young New Zealanders are key drivers behind a refreshed Youth Plan ‘Voice, Leadership, Action’ released today by Minister for Youth Willow-Jean Prime.

“Young New Zealanders have consistently told government they want their voices heard in decisions which impact them and their futures,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“I’m proud the refreshed Youth Plan answers that wero, and demonstrates this Government’s ongoing commitment to all young people.

“We all know how effective and powerful change can be when young people lead it for themselves and their whānau, their schools, businesses, and communities.

“Young people represent 17% of the population and are 100% of our future.”

The refreshed Youth Plan aims to amplify the youth voice in government policy and decision-making and ensure processes are in place for young people to have meaningful input.

It will also increase opportunities for young people to lead their own lives and have their identities seen, valued and respected.

The refreshed plan has been driven by engagement with young people. Just over 1,400 young people told the Ministry of Youth Development – Te Manatū Whakahiato Taiohi what they thought and what they wanted to see in the plan.

“I want to mihi to the many young people who contributed their whakaaro and expertise that helped craft the Youth Plan,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“It’s particularly special to announce the plan alongside members of the Youth Advisory Group who’ve advocated so strongly for their fellow rangatahi.

“The plan released today is a further example of this Government’s commitment to ensuring Aotearoa New Zealand is the best place in the world for children and young people.”

Notes for editors:

For more information on the Youth Plan: Voice, Leadership, Action, visit the Ministry of Youth Development – Te Manatū Whakahiato Taiohi website at:

https://www.myd.govt.nz/young-people/youth-plan/youth-plan.html

The refreshed Plan consists of three inter-linked documents:

Youth Plan Strategic Framework sets out the purpose and long-term strategic aims of the plan.

Youth Plan Rolling Suite of Actions outlines specific actions government, organisations, and communities will take to support the aims of and outcomes of the plan.

Youth Plan Measurement Framework assesses the Youth Plan’s impact and support the development of new actions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The “GST Off Fruit And Vegetables” Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 

Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Greens: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

The Green Party has announced a groundbreaking Clean Power Payment policy which will ensure all New Zealanders can enjoy comfortable homes and manageable bills. “It will also assist in creating a sustainable and zero-carbon future. More

Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 