Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Finally Catches Up With Rest Of World

Monday, 14 August 2023, 4:24 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Exactly two months before Election Day, the Prime Minister has decided New Zealanders can leave the giant creche for adults where his Government had been treating us all like children,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It’s now a full 10 months since ACT called for isolation requirements to go, and Australia actually did it. Labour has finally caught up with New Zealanders, and the rest of the world, by choosing to get rid of ridiculous and unworkable COVID-19 isolation requirements.

“The fact the Government has refused to remove COVID-19 isolation requirements until now shows reckless disregard for the people of New Zealand. They have been happy to impose high costs with little benefit and have taken their sweet time getting around to fixing it. The fact Chris Hipkins is trying to sell it as a good news story and an example of triumph is just humiliating.

“Hipkins’ trip down memory lane during his post-cab press conference might have had him smiling about years gone by when Labour was more popular in the polls, but for many New Zealanders it is an unwelcome reminder of a time when the Government imposed unworkable and destructive restrictions with barely any regard for the impact they had. Many businesses are still recovering or have gone under as a result.

“Barely anyone has been following these rules, it has been a totally pointless and draconian restriction for years. Nobody knows the true compliance rate, least of all the Government. We suspect mandatory 7-day isolation was counterproductive. If the rules were too strict, people who cannot afford to follow them would not, and there would actually be more transmission than an approach based on personal responsibility.

“Labour should be thanking their lucky stars one of the international football teams didn’t have to isolate and disrupt he FIFA World Cup. It would have turned New Zealand into an international embarrassment.

“When ACT started calling on the Government to make this decision almost a year ago, we never thought it would take this long for them to start treating citizens like adults again.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The 'GST Off Fruit And Vegetables' Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More


Election: Twitter Reacts To Chippy's 'Game Changer' On GST


 
 
Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Peter Dunne: Election Countdown Is On

In 2020, almost 68% of votes were cast before election day, up considerably from the 47% cast early in 2017. By election day this year most voters will have already voted. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Government: 50,000 More Kiwis Eligible For Insulation Grants

Extending eligibility criteria means many more lower-income homeowners will now meet the criteria and more families will be able to enjoy comfortable homes without feeling they need to economise on heating. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 