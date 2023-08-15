Mass Exodus From New Zealand On Labour’s Watch

New Zealanders are fleeing the country in droves, with new figures showing 35,000 Kiwis left for good in the year to June, the highest number in a decade, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“This is on Labour’s watch as Kiwis suffer the effects of their economic mismanagement. Families unable to pay mortgages and struggling to buy food have made the decision that Australia in particular, offers a far better future for them.

“Add to that the social consequences of escalating violent crime, declining educational achievement, and a health system in crisis and it’s understandable why some are voting with their feet.

“Six years of a Labour government have seen Kiwis reach breaking point. Wages are not keeping up with inflation, families cannot make ends meet, are frightened of crime, and are worried there is no future for their children.

“Labour’s policies have contributed to the cost-of-living crisis that is driving Kiwis out.

“Their current approach of more spending, more taxes and more regulations have New Zealanders leaving in droves. The Government needs to deliver a plan that will grow the economy.

“A National Government would focus on removing bottlenecks in our economy – improving immigration pathways, eliminating deadweight regulations, and lowering the tax burden on Kiwis.”

