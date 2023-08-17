Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Cynical, Desperate Policy; Labour On Transport

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s transport plan is not worth the paper it’s written on and reveals a desperate admission from the Government that it has been wrong about roads for the past six years and that National’s transport vision is the right approach, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Labour has cut and pasted transport projects from National’s Transport for the Future policy released last month, including the Cambridge to Piarere expressway, the Woodend Bypass, and a second Ashburton Bridge, in a cynical attempt to fool New Zealanders into thinking that they care about building roads.

“It’s great to see that Labour has finally accepted that they have been wrong about roads and that they are endorsing National’s transport plan – but no one believes they will actually, finally deliver.

“Labour cancelled the Cambridge to Piarere expressway and Woodend Bypass when in government, now announcing that they will deliver these projects years later. While Labour has cancelled and re-announced transport projects proposed under National, Kiwi motorists have been stuck in worsening congestion on roads which are increasingly filled with potholes.

“The reality is that Labour has failed to start and deliver a single major infrastructure project since they have been in government. The only projects they have opened are roads National started when in Government.

“They started then cancelled the Auckland Cycle Bridge. They promised Auckland Light Rail by 2021 but have yet to deliver a single metre of track.

“Labour has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars on consultants for phantom projects like light rail in Auckland and Let’s Get Wellington Moving, which have failed to deliver the transport infrastructure that our country needs.

“National is the party of infrastructure. We have a strong track record of funding, consenting, and delivering major infrastructure projects such as the Auckland City Rail Link, the Waterview Tunnel, the Waikato Expressway, Transmission Gully, and the recently completed Puhoi to Warkworth motorway.

“National will end Labour’s never-ending transport talkfest and will continue our track record of building the key transport infrastructure projects that New Zealand needs.

