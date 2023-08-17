Labour Unleashes Pain At The Pump

Labour’s decision to hike petrol tax while Kiwis continue to be slammed by inflation cannot be justified, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Whether it’s at the checkout or the petrol pump, Kiwis are under assault from the cost of living. The Government shouldn’t even be thinking about hiking petrol tax until the cost of living crisis has ended and inflation is back inside the Reserve Bank’s 1-3 per cent range.

“Once the additional GST that will be lumped on top of Labour’s petrol taxes is taken into account, a family filling up a 60 litre vehicle will be paying an additional $8 a week for petrol – swamping any hypothetical benefit from Labour’s tax cut for supermarkets.

“These fuel tax hikes aren’t necessary. Instead of being innovative and harnessing investment from places like superannuation and Kiwisaver funds, Labour is lumping motorists with big fuel tax hikes to fund their full suite of ideological projects.

“National’s fully-costed transport plan will deliver 13 new Roads of National Significance and four major public transport projects – and does not require increases to petrol tax.

“It’s extraordinary that Labour is hitting Kiwis with big fuel tax hikes in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

“For two years, Labour watched on and did nothing to bring inflation under control. Now with a full schedule of fuel tax hikes planned for after the election, Labour is gearing up for the cost of living crisis to continue.

“National knows how to deliver and we know to manage the economy. We will build the roads New Zealand needs, without putting more pressure on Kiwis in a cost of living crisis.

“Kiwis deserve a change. National has a plan to beat inflation, rebuild the economy, and get New Zealand back on track.”

