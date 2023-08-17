Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Whakatōhea Claims Settlement Bill Passes First Reading

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Te Whakatōhea has witnessed the passing of the first reading of the Whakatōhea Claims Settlement Bill at Parliament today for their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Whakatōhea is an iwi based in the Bay of Plenty region and includes Ngāi Tamahaua, Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Ngahere, Ngāti Patumoana, Ngāti Ruatākena and Te Ūpokorehe hapū. They have a population of approximately 16,000 members.

“Today’s milestone follows more than three decades of negotiations between Whakatōhea and the Crown, and marks a major step towards realising the aspirations of Te Whakatōhea descendants today, and for generations to come,” Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

The historical grievances of Te Whakatōhea against the Crown include the unjustified invasion, occupation and raupatu (confiscation) of Whakatōhea land in the 1860s. Crown troops killed many members of Whakatōhea, including non-combatants, and adopted a scorched earth policy, destroying homes, crops and livestock.

“Whakatōhea first petitioned Parliament for redress in 1914, and they were among the first iwi to enter settlement negotiations with the Crown in the 1990s,” Andrew Little said.

“Today’s first reading, more than a hundred years on from that first petition, marks a significant step in the restoration of the relationship between Whakatōhea and the Crown.”

This settlement includes a Crown apology, agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty that caused harm to Whakatōhea.

The redress package includes

  • The reservation of 5,000 hectares of marine space for aquaculture - a first in Treaty settlements to date
  • More than $100-million financial, cultural, and commercial redress
  • The transfer of 33 sites of cultural significance, bespoke natural resource and conservation arrangements
  • Relationship agreements with core Crown agencies

“While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices, it is my sincere hope this settlement will support Whakatōhea’s aspirations for a prosperous future for their people,” Andrew Little said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 