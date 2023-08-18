Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National Backs Farmers To Cut Emissions

Friday, 18 August 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will give farmers the tools and technology they need to cut emissions, while Labour will close farms and send jobs overseas, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Labour has failed to make any progress on agricultural emissions over the last six years and today have reheated their tired, old plan which risks closing down up to 20 per cent of sheep and beef farms by requiring farmers to pay for emissions from 2025. This is Labour’s fourth agricultural emissions plan in 18 months.

“Farmers are already doing it tough due to Labour’s over regulation and failure to manage inflation. Today’s announcement proves Labour is out of touch, out of ideas and has given up on the rural sector.

“While Labour will sacrifice the economy, National has a bold plan to meet our climate change targets and keep farmers in business through innovative new technology.

National will:

  • Give farmers the tools they need to reduce emissions, including recognising on-farm sequestration, measuring farm level emissions by 2025 and updating biotech rules which will help farmers reduce methane emissions using gene edited crops, feed, and livestock.
  • Keep agriculture out of the ETS but implement a fair and sustainable pricing system for on-farm agricultural emissions by 2030 at the latest. An independent board – with a power of veto retained by the Ministers of Climate Change and Agriculture – will be established in 2024 to implement the pricing system.

“National will target the key drivers of emissions - agriculture, energy, transport, and industry. National will embrace new technology and will ensure we have the infrastructure New Zealand needs to double renewable energy generation.

“National is confident New Zealand can reach its climate goals by reducing agricultural emissions without closing down a sector that contributes over $40 billion to the New Zealand economy.

“New Zealand is in a recession and has the worst current account deficit in the developed world. A strong agriculture sector means a strong New Zealand economy which will help us to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver the public services New Zealanders deserve.

“New Zealanders face a clear choice this election. The coalition of chaos or a strong and stable National government that will get New Zealand back on track.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Isn’t A Real Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, and operate four new Posiedon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five new Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, and this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit and retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses and teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 