National Backs Farmers To Cut Emissions

National will give farmers the tools and technology they need to cut emissions, while Labour will close farms and send jobs overseas, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Labour has failed to make any progress on agricultural emissions over the last six years and today have reheated their tired, old plan which risks closing down up to 20 per cent of sheep and beef farms by requiring farmers to pay for emissions from 2025. This is Labour’s fourth agricultural emissions plan in 18 months.

“Farmers are already doing it tough due to Labour’s over regulation and failure to manage inflation. Today’s announcement proves Labour is out of touch, out of ideas and has given up on the rural sector.

“While Labour will sacrifice the economy, National has a bold plan to meet our climate change targets and keep farmers in business through innovative new technology.

National will:

Give farmers the tools they need to reduce emissions, including recognising on-farm sequestration, measuring farm level emissions by 2025 and updating biotech rules which will help farmers reduce methane emissions using gene edited crops, feed, and livestock.

Keep agriculture out of the ETS but implement a fair and sustainable pricing system for on-farm agricultural emissions by 2030 at the latest. An independent board – with a power of veto retained by the Ministers of Climate Change and Agriculture – will be established in 2024 to implement the pricing system.

“National will target the key drivers of emissions - agriculture, energy, transport, and industry. National will embrace new technology and will ensure we have the infrastructure New Zealand needs to double renewable energy generation.

“National is confident New Zealand can reach its climate goals by reducing agricultural emissions without closing down a sector that contributes over $40 billion to the New Zealand economy.

“New Zealand is in a recession and has the worst current account deficit in the developed world. A strong agriculture sector means a strong New Zealand economy which will help us to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver the public services New Zealanders deserve.

“New Zealanders face a clear choice this election. The coalition of chaos or a strong and stable National government that will get New Zealand back on track.”

