National Releases 2023 Party List Heavy On New Talent

The National Party’s list for the 2023 General Election will deliver a strong team ready to get our country back on track inside a National-led Government.

National Party President Sylvia Wood, says National’s 2023 list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

“This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead.

“Alongside our team of skilled, experienced existing MPs, our suite of new candidates includes successful businesswoman and recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke’s Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd.

“Joining them are Pasifika fashion businesswoman Agnes Loheni, former teacher who now works in social investment Emma Chatterton and legal expert James Christmas.

“As well as Christchurch-based Māori trade executive Dale Aotea Stephens (Te Rarawa), business owner Siva Kilari, South Auckland community advocate Rosemary Bourke, and former CEO of the International Council of Nurses Frances Hughes.

Sylvia Wood says National’s 2023 list also presents a group of people that represent a wide range of communities across New Zealand.

“We are committed to ensuring that we are a truly national National Party representing a broad-cross section of New Zealanders. Our 2023 list reflects our commitment to continuing to build that.”

There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

“In a tight election, as the 2023 election will be, it’s crucial New Zealanders can have confidence in the people their party vote will bring into Parliament. They can have absolute confidence that the National Party’s list offers the strongest possible team of candidates to rebuild New Zealand’s economy, to lower the cost of living, restore law and order and improve our schools and healthcare.

“This election, our message to New Zealanders is clear, if you want to change to a strong stable government, underpinned with real-world talent and experience, that will deliver for you, please give your party vote to National.

“A party vote for any other party risks a Labour, Greens, Te Pāti Māori Coalition of Chaos that will continue its big taxing, high spending agenda that’s seen New Zealand go into recession and New Zealanders struggle with sky-high grocery prices, mortgages and rents.”

National’s 2023 party list

1 Christopher Luxon Botany 2 Nicola Willis Ōhāriu 3 Chris Bishop Hutt South 4 Shane Reti Whangārei 5 Paul Goldsmith Epsom 6 Louise Upston Taupō 7 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays 8 Matt Doocey Waimakariri 9 Simeon Brown Pakuranga 10 Judith Collins Papakura 11 Mark Mitchell Whangaparāoa 12 Todd McClay Rotorua 13 Melissa Lee Mt Albert 14 Gerry Brownlee List 15 Andrew Bayly Port Waikato 16 Penny Simmonds Invercargill 17 Simon Watts North Shore 18 Chris Penk Kaipara ki Mahurangi 19 Nicola Grigg Selywn 20 Nancy Lu List 21 Suze Redmayne Rangitīkei 22 Katie Nimon Napier 23 Catherine Wedd Tukituki 24 Tama Potaka Hamilton West 25 Agnes Loheni List 26 Maureen Pugh West Coast-Tasman 27 Emma Chatterton Remutaka 28 James Christmas List 29 Dale Stephens Christchurch Central 30 Siva Kilari Manurewa 31 Harete Hipango Te Tai Hauāuru 32 Rosemary Bourke Māngere 33 Frances Hughes Mana 34 Paulo Garcia New Lynn 35 Blair Cameron Nelson 36 Barbara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country 37 Tracy Summerfield Wigram 38 Hinurewa te Hau Tāmaki Makaurau 39 Angee Nicholas Te Atatū 40 Vanessa Weenink Banks Peninsula 41 Rima Nakhle Takanini 42 Ruby Schaumkel Kelston 43 Mahesh Muralidhar Auckland Central 44 Dana Kirkpatrick East Coast 45 Scott Sheeran Wellington Central 46 Navtej Singh Randhawa Panmure-Ōtāhuhu 47 Carl Bates Whanganui 48 Carlos Cheung Mt Roskill 49 Matthew French Taieri 50 Matt Stock Christchurch East 51 Karunā Muthu Rongotai 52 Ankit Bansal Palmerston North 53 Joseph Mooney Southland 54 Simon O’Connor Tāmaki 55 Scott Simpson Coromandel 56 Stuart Smith Kaikōura 57 Sam Uffindell Tauranga 58 Tim van de Molen Waikato 59 Miles Anderson Waitaki 60 Dan Bidois Northcote 61 Mike Butterick Wairarapa 62 Cameron Brewer Upper Harbour 63 Hamish Campbell Ilam 64 Tim Costley Ōtaki 65 Greg Fleming Maungakiekie 66 Ryan Hamilton Hamilton East 67 David MacLeod New Plymouth 68 Grant McCallum Northland 69 James Meager Rangitata 70 Tom Rutherford Bay of Plenty 71 Felicity Foy List 72 Janelle Hocking List 73 Kesh Naidoo-Rauf List 74 Senthuran Arulanantham List

