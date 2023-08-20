National Releases 2023 Party List Heavy On New Talent
The National Party’s list for the 2023 General Election will deliver a strong team ready to get our country back on track inside a National-led Government.
National Party President Sylvia Wood, says National’s 2023 list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.
“This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead.
“Alongside our team of skilled, experienced existing MPs, our suite of new candidates includes successful businesswoman and recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke’s Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd.
“Joining them are Pasifika fashion businesswoman Agnes Loheni, former teacher who now works in social investment Emma Chatterton and legal expert James Christmas.
“As well as Christchurch-based Māori trade executive Dale Aotea Stephens (Te Rarawa), business owner Siva Kilari, South Auckland community advocate Rosemary Bourke, and former CEO of the International Council of Nurses Frances Hughes.
Sylvia Wood says National’s 2023 list also presents a group of people that represent a wide range of communities across New Zealand.
“We are committed to ensuring that we are a truly national National Party representing a broad-cross section of New Zealanders. Our 2023 list reflects our commitment to continuing to build that.”
There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.
“In a tight election, as the 2023 election will be, it’s crucial New Zealanders can have confidence in the people their party vote will bring into Parliament. They can have absolute confidence that the National Party’s list offers the strongest possible team of candidates to rebuild New Zealand’s economy, to lower the cost of living, restore law and order and improve our schools and healthcare.
“This election, our message to New Zealanders is clear, if you want to change to a strong stable government, underpinned with real-world talent and experience, that will deliver for you, please give your party vote to National.
“A party vote for any other party risks a Labour, Greens, Te Pāti Māori Coalition of Chaos that will continue its big taxing, high spending agenda that’s seen New Zealand go into recession and New Zealanders struggle with sky-high grocery prices, mortgages and rents.”
National’s 2023 party list
|1
|Christopher Luxon
|Botany
|2
|Nicola Willis
|Ōhāriu
|3
|Chris Bishop
|Hutt South
|4
|Shane Reti
|Whangārei
|5
|Paul Goldsmith
|Epsom
|6
|Louise Upston
|Taupō
|7
|Erica Stanford
|East Coast Bays
|8
|Matt Doocey
|Waimakariri
|9
|Simeon Brown
|Pakuranga
|10
|Judith Collins
|Papakura
|11
|Mark Mitchell
|Whangaparāoa
|12
|Todd McClay
|Rotorua
|13
|Melissa Lee
|Mt Albert
|14
|Gerry Brownlee
|List
|15
|Andrew Bayly
|Port Waikato
|16
|Penny Simmonds
|Invercargill
|17
|Simon Watts
|North Shore
|18
|Chris Penk
|Kaipara ki Mahurangi
|19
|Nicola Grigg
|Selywn
|20
|Nancy Lu
|List
|21
|Suze Redmayne
|Rangitīkei
|22
|Katie Nimon
|Napier
|23
|Catherine Wedd
|Tukituki
|24
|Tama Potaka
|Hamilton West
|25
|Agnes Loheni
|List
|26
|Maureen Pugh
|West Coast-Tasman
|27
|Emma Chatterton
|Remutaka
|28
|James Christmas
|List
|29
|Dale Stephens
|Christchurch Central
|30
|Siva Kilari
|Manurewa
|31
|Harete Hipango
|Te Tai Hauāuru
|32
|Rosemary Bourke
|Māngere
|33
|Frances Hughes
|Mana
|34
|Paulo Garcia
|New Lynn
|35
|Blair Cameron
|Nelson
|36
|Barbara Kuriger
|Taranaki-King Country
|37
|Tracy Summerfield
|Wigram
|38
|Hinurewa te Hau
|Tāmaki Makaurau
|39
|Angee Nicholas
|Te Atatū
|40
|Vanessa Weenink
|Banks Peninsula
|41
|Rima Nakhle
|Takanini
|42
|Ruby Schaumkel
|Kelston
|43
|Mahesh Muralidhar
|Auckland Central
|44
|Dana Kirkpatrick
|East Coast
|45
|Scott Sheeran
|Wellington Central
|46
|Navtej Singh Randhawa
|Panmure-Ōtāhuhu
|47
|Carl Bates
|Whanganui
|48
|Carlos Cheung
|Mt Roskill
|49
|Matthew French
|Taieri
|50
|Matt Stock
|Christchurch East
|51
|Karunā Muthu
|Rongotai
|52
|Ankit Bansal
|Palmerston North
|53
|Joseph Mooney
|Southland
|54
|Simon O’Connor
|Tāmaki
|55
|Scott Simpson
|Coromandel
|56
|Stuart Smith
|Kaikōura
|57
|Sam Uffindell
|Tauranga
|58
|Tim van de Molen
|Waikato
|59
|Miles Anderson
|Waitaki
|60
|Dan Bidois
|Northcote
|61
|Mike Butterick
|Wairarapa
|62
|Cameron Brewer
|Upper Harbour
|63
|Hamish Campbell
|Ilam
|64
|Tim Costley
|Ōtaki
|65
|Greg Fleming
|Maungakiekie
|66
|Ryan Hamilton
|Hamilton East
|67
|David MacLeod
|New Plymouth
|68
|Grant McCallum
|Northland
|69
|James Meager
|Rangitata
|70
|Tom Rutherford
|Bay of Plenty
|71
|Felicity Foy
|List
|72
|Janelle Hocking
|List
|73
|Kesh Naidoo-Rauf
|List
|74
|Senthuran Arulanantham
|List