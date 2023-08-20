Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
National Releases 2023 Party List Heavy On New Talent

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The National Party’s list for the 2023 General Election will deliver a strong team ready to get our country back on track inside a National-led Government.

National Party President Sylvia Wood, says National’s 2023 list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

“This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead.

“Alongside our team of skilled, experienced existing MPs, our suite of new candidates includes successful businesswoman and recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke’s Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd.

“Joining them are Pasifika fashion businesswoman Agnes Loheni, former teacher who now works in social investment Emma Chatterton and legal expert James Christmas.

“As well as Christchurch-based Māori trade executive Dale Aotea Stephens (Te Rarawa), business owner Siva Kilari, South Auckland community advocate Rosemary Bourke, and former CEO of the International Council of Nurses Frances Hughes.

Sylvia Wood says National’s 2023 list also presents a group of people that represent a wide range of communities across New Zealand.

“We are committed to ensuring that we are a truly national National Party representing a broad-cross section of New Zealanders. Our 2023 list reflects our commitment to continuing to build that.”

There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, Māori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

“In a tight election, as the 2023 election will be, it’s crucial New Zealanders can have confidence in the people their party vote will bring into Parliament. They can have absolute confidence that the National Party’s list offers the strongest possible team of candidates to rebuild New Zealand’s economy, to lower the cost of living, restore law and order and improve our schools and healthcare.

“This election, our message to New Zealanders is clear, if you want to change to a strong stable government, underpinned with real-world talent and experience, that will deliver for you, please give your party vote to National.

“A party vote for any other party risks a Labour, Greens, Te Pāti Māori Coalition of Chaos that will continue its big taxing, high spending agenda that’s seen New Zealand go into recession and New Zealanders struggle with sky-high grocery prices, mortgages and rents.”

National’s 2023 party list

1 Christopher Luxon Botany 
2 Nicola Willis Ōhāriu 
3 Chris Bishop Hutt South 
4 Shane Reti Whangārei 
5 Paul Goldsmith Epsom 
6 Louise Upston Taupō 
7 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays 
8 Matt Doocey Waimakariri 
9 Simeon Brown Pakuranga 
10 Judith Collins Papakura 
11 Mark Mitchell Whangaparāoa  
12 Todd McClay Rotorua 
13 Melissa Lee Mt Albert 
14 Gerry Brownlee List 
15 Andrew Bayly Port Waikato 
16 Penny Simmonds Invercargill 
17 Simon Watts North Shore 
18 Chris Penk Kaipara ki Mahurangi 
19 Nicola Grigg Selywn 
20 Nancy Lu List 
21 Suze Redmayne Rangitīkei 
22 Katie Nimon Napier 
23 Catherine Wedd Tukituki 
24 Tama Potaka Hamilton West 
25 Agnes Loheni List 
26 Maureen Pugh West Coast-Tasman 
27 Emma Chatterton Remutaka 
28 James Christmas List 
29 Dale Stephens Christchurch Central 
30 Siva Kilari Manurewa 
31 Harete Hipango Te Tai Hauāuru 
32 Rosemary Bourke Māngere 
33 Frances Hughes Mana 
34 Paulo Garcia New Lynn 
35 Blair Cameron Nelson 
36 Barbara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country 
37 Tracy Summerfield Wigram 
38 Hinurewa te Hau Tāmaki Makaurau 
39 Angee Nicholas Te Atatū 
40 Vanessa Weenink Banks Peninsula 
41 Rima Nakhle Takanini 
42 Ruby Schaumkel Kelston 
43 Mahesh Muralidhar Auckland Central 
44 Dana Kirkpatrick East Coast 
45 Scott Sheeran Wellington Central 
46 Navtej Singh Randhawa Panmure-Ōtāhuhu 
47 Carl Bates Whanganui 
48 Carlos Cheung Mt Roskill 
49 Matthew French Taieri 
50 Matt Stock Christchurch East 
51 Karunā Muthu Rongotai 
52 Ankit Bansal Palmerston North 
53 Joseph Mooney Southland 
54 Simon O’Connor Tāmaki 
55 Scott Simpson Coromandel 
56 Stuart Smith Kaikōura 
57 Sam Uffindell Tauranga 
58 Tim van de Molen Waikato 
59 Miles Anderson Waitaki 
60 Dan Bidois Northcote 
61 Mike Butterick Wairarapa 
62 Cameron Brewer Upper Harbour 
63 Hamish Campbell Ilam 
64 Tim Costley Ōtaki 
65 Greg Fleming Maungakiekie 
66 Ryan Hamilton Hamilton East 
67 David MacLeod New Plymouth 
68 Grant McCallum Northland 
69 James Meager Rangitata 
70 Tom Rutherford Bay of Plenty 
71 Felicity Foy List 
72 Janelle Hocking List 
73 Kesh Naidoo-Rauf List 
74 Senthuran Arulanantham List 

