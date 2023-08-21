Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Billion Dollar Deficit Demolishes NZ Economy

Monday, 21 August 2023, 3:51 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand’s economy is on the ropes, with imports and exports declining and a monthly trade deficit of more than $1 billion dollars in today’s overseas merchandise trade statistics, New Zealand needs Real Change more than ever,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When you have 14 per cent fewer goods exports and 16 per cent fewer goods imports, that is the sign of a country getting poorer.

“Prudent economic management is going to be required by the next Government. We can’t afford another term of Grant Robertson borrowing up large and creating a buy now/pay later economy, we need an ACT Government focussed on attracting wealth and growing New Zealand’s economy.

“At the core of New Zealand’s problem is low productivity. Too much Government waste, too much red tape and regulation, means too much compliance time and not enough productive time. New Zealanders expect first world living standards, but the economy under Labour doesn't produce them, so Kiwis borrow the gap between a second world economy and first world living standards.

“ACT is the only party who has set out, in considerable detail, how we can bring more success to New Zealand. Our alternative budget is unashamedly focussed on growing New Zealand’s economy and attracting wealth, not dividing the ever-shrinking pie New Zealand currently has. ACT would:

  • Take New Zealand from five tax rates on income down to two. It reduces the incentive for tax avoidance and sends a message that if you work hard and do well, you get to keep more of your own money
  • Cut wasteful spending by $35 billion, and greatly reduce the size of Government and the impact it has on people’s lives
  • Slash regulations and red tape that makes New Zealand such an unattractive place to do business.

“The next Government needs to raise productivity and wages, make the government’s books sustainable, and create a culture where work, savings, investment, and innovation are rewarded.

“This is what ACT will bring to the next government. The simple question for voters is, do we want to carry on in comfortable decline, or do we want to seize the initiative and make our country the preferred destination for talent and investment to stay in and come to?

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

Thus week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More

 
 
PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Future Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More

Cooper Legal: Survivors Of Abuse In State Care Question Settlement

Four survivors of serious abuse while in the care of the State have filed legal proceedings in the High Court against the Attorney-General asking the Court to declare whether a new settlement framework fulfils the Crown’s redress obligations. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Is Not a Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. Unlike nurses and teachers, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight publicly for their pay increases which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 