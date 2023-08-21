Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Will Give Striking Doctors A Tax Cut

Monday, 21 August 2023, 5:44 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“People like to think New Zealand is a first world country, but a health system under immense pressure and now doctors going on strike certainly doesn’t back that impression up,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT would support our health professionals by giving them a substantial income tax cut paid for by reducing wasteful spending. It’s affordable and it’s the right thing to do.

“New Zealand doctors are the latest victim of the wage-price spiral created by Labour spraying money in every direction. Strike action at a time when New Zealand’s health system is already under immense pressure is the price Kiwis are paying for Labour’s wasteful spending.

“One by one, all of New Zealand’s frontline workers are asking for more money. As the price of everything has increased in New Zealand wages are desperately trying to keep up.

“When you can’t get an appointment in coming months, don’t blame the doctor, blame Grant Robertson. Over six Budgets he has increased taxes by $43 billion, annual spending by $50 billion, and borrowed a net $121 billion. That’s why inflation is sky high, that’s why doctors are asking for more money.

“In the health portfolio alone Labour has increased spending by 68 per cent in five years. In return, all New Zealanders have received is longer waiting times and racial discrimination across a system that is reported to be in a state of collapse.

“The Government’s focus for health needs to single-mindedly be on improving access for all New Zealanders, which will ultimately be determined by a strong frontline service, not an enormous backroom bureaucracy. ACT will bring that focus to the next Government.

“ACT’s alternative budget would get inflation under control by cutting wasteful spending by $35 billion over four years, while investing in frontline services like general practices and teaching.

“We would let Kiwis keep more of their money with a two-rate tax system – 17.5 and 28 per cent. Under ACT’s simple two-tier tax structure, with a carbon tax refund and lower income offset, everyone will be better off.

For example:

  • A couple with two kids earning the average household income ($110,451) will be $1,540 a year better off
  • If the parents work in the health sector, one a GP, one a nurse, they could be $3,490 better off.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher this election. New Zealand can’t afford to keep sliding away from first world status in health. A change of Government alone won’t do it, we need a Government of real change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The FIFA Women’s Football, And Teaching Kids About Finance

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology seems a little naive... More>>


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

This week, we look at the main policies of the various political parties and dissect the historical claims made by ACT leader David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the Ilam electorate, the three-way race between National, Labour, and TOP Party Leader Raf Manji (and what the internal polls predict), and the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station. More

 
 
PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Future Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More

Cooper Legal: Survivors Of Abuse In State Care Question Settlement

Four survivors of serious abuse while in the care of the State have filed legal proceedings in the High Court against the Attorney-General asking the Court to declare whether a new settlement framework fulfils the Crown’s redress obligations. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Is Not a Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. Unlike nurses and teachers, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight publicly for their pay increases which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 