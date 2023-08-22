Māori Seats On Auckland Council “morally Repugnant”, ACT Will Abolish Them

“The idea that Auckland Council should have seats reserved just for Māori – or any ethnic group – is abhorrent, and must be stopped,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT in government will repeal the relevant sections of the Local Electoral Act 2001 and will oppose the introduction of any new legislation that allows race-based representation.”

“Auckland Council is currently ‘consulting’ Aucklanders on whether Auckland Council should have Māori seats on its governing body. It’s not really consultation though, as their publicity notes that “consultation will not be the only factor considered when making a decision.”

“The publicity material contains some bizarre statements, such as ‘Auckland has the largest Māori population in the country, but we have no seats representing Māori voters.’ Unless things have changed while I was asleep, Māori still have a vote in this country and are therefore represented by all of Auckland’s 20 councillors.

“To suggest that Auckland’s current councillors are somehow not working to represent the interests of all their constituents is ludicrous and offensive.

“As a nation we should be working toward unity, not away from it. Having councillors elected by the population at large means they work for everyone they represent, equally. Councillors elected by one ethnic group are only there to work for that group – which is divisive and morally repugnant.

“ACT will put an end to divisive policies like this and will return our democratic institutions to ‘one person, one vote’, no matter who their ancestors were.

© Scoop Media

