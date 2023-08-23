Hundreds Of Last Minute Changes To Three Waters

Labour introduced almost 300 pages of amendments to its unworkable Three Waters bill just hours before it was to be debated last night and only a week before the 53rd Parliament ends, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“In another desperate move by the Labour Government, it yesterday tabled a 286-page amendment to the Water Services Legislation Bill.

“The original bill alone is just over 300 pages, and these additional last minute changes show just how unworkable Labour’s Three Waters has become.

“There are significant changes such as the Chatham Islands being included again after previously being excluded, and moving the date the bill comes into law from 2024 to immediately after it's passed – possibly as soon as this week.

“Trying to rush through such a large bill and not allowing Parliament to do its democratic duty to give it proper scrutiny will only end up coming back on New Zealanders and their water.

“Labour's Three Waters has been a disaster from the start, and it has now written its last sorry chapter. Under a National government this undemocratic bill will be gone in the first 100 days.

“Unlike Labour’s broken reforms, National has a plan so Kiwis don’t have to worry about sewage on their streets, un-swimmable beaches, or having to boil their drinking water.

“National’s Local Water Done Well will return assets to councils, and set up strict rules for water quality and financial stability so Kiwis can be confident in their water services while keeping them in local hands where they belong.”

© Scoop Media

