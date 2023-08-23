60% More Gang Members Given Home Detention

The significant increase in gang members sentenced to home detention demonstrates the need for National's plan to strengthen sentencing laws, National’s Justice spokesperson, Paul Goldsmith says.

"While Labour's justice priority is reducing the prison population by 30 per cent, National’s priority is public safety.

"That is why National will restrict judges' ability to reduce sentences, end taxpayer funding for cultural reports that result in sentence discounts and restore the Three Strikes law.

“The Justice Minister continues to incorrectly argue that Parliament should not influence the sentences imposed on criminals.

“While of course judges decide individual sentences, Parliament sets the parameters and priorities for sentencing. That is the purpose of the Sentencing Act that Parliament passed in 2002.

"National will reform our sentencing laws so there are serious consequences for serious crime.

"We have been clear that sentences should more effectively denounce the seriousness of the crime committed and acknowledge the harm inflicted on victims and communities.

"The criminality, violence, and misery that gangs perpetuate are why gang membership will automatically be an aggravating factor at sentencing under National’s plan.

"In practice, this means gang members will face tougher sentences for crime.

"While Labour persists with reducing the prison population while violent crime increases, National will take real action to restore law and order.”

© Scoop Media

