What Happened To A Whip-around And A Morning Tea?

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 1:38 pm
“The public service needs a reality check. Taxpayers aren’t an ATM for welcoming and farewelling bureaucrats and ACT would pull them into line,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Post reports that the Department of Internal Affairs spent more than $17,000 welcoming its new Chief Executive, with more than $7,500 going to a catering company. That’s not bread and butter that’s luxury canapes and nice wine.

“To the bureaucrats spending your money it’s chump change, but in real terms it is the equivalent of 1.3 years income tax from the median earner. All spent on a welcome for someone already earning a salary of more than half a million dollars.

“If a public sector Chief Executive has more than $17,000, courtesy of the taxpayer, spent on a welcome pōwhiri, how are they then seriously expected to impose careful spending once they’re in the role?

“The culture of extravagance in the public service needs to end. It needs a reminder that the money it is spending has been taken from hard-working New Zealanders, if it’s not spending it on providing public services then taxpayers should be allowed to keep more of it. That’s what ACT would do with our fully-costed tax package.

“The Public Service Commission says that it is up to Chief Executives to follow official guidance on spending, ensuring it is “moderate and conservative”. But when the Chief Executive has had a welcome party that well and truly blows the budget, they’re unlikely to turn around and start telling everyone else in their department to trim their sails.

“The public service needs to get back to basics, serving the public. That’s what people pay taxes for, not grandiose pōwhiri’s and leaving parties.

“ACT is committed to creating a more efficient and effective public service. With specific KPIs, annual output reports, and performance-based pay, we expect the public service will start thinking about how it is serving taxpayers again, rather than itself.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Teaching Kids About Finance & The FIFA Women's World Cup

Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More


Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy & The Veneration Of Money

Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More


  • Out-Link Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said. More

    Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

    Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

    “Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

    NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More


    Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

    Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More

