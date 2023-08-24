Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government And Tairāwhiti Agree Cost-sharing Arrangements For The Cyclone-affected Region

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

Minister for Cyclone Recovery

The Government and Gisborne District Council have agreed to a cost sharing package to further support the Tairāwhiti region’s recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“I am pleased work can now get underway to provide certainty to the most affected homeowners, while also increasing flood protection and rebuilding the region’s roading,” Grant Robertson said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle and ongoing heavy rain has caused considerable damage across Tairāwhiti, including cutting roading links to the region. This package will support transport initiatives with $125 million to rebuild roads and increase regional resilience.

“The package also includes $64 million for flood protection work to help protect category 2 properties. Some of this flood mitigation work may take time to complete but the council can now get on planning. The agreement is subject to community consultation which the council will begin shortly.

“The Crown will also facilitate a zero interest, 10-year $30 million loan for the Gisborne District Council. This recognises the cashflow challenges the council faces as it remediates the worst of the flood damage. The Crown covering the interest costs of this facility is valued at about $17 million.

“Like the Hawke’s Bay agreement, the Government will support the council to purchase Category 3 homes by contributing half the net cost of any buyout. The net cost is the agreed buyout value less any insurance payments the homeowner receives. We are expecting the Government’s contribution to the buyout to be up to $15 million,” Grant Robertson said.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the mayor, the council and local Iwi for their collaborative approach to planning the recovery for Tairāwhiti. Continuing this inclusive approach will bring meaningful results for the people of the region.

“We also have a parallel pathway for dealing with whenua Māori in category 3. This pathway recognises there are unique legal provisions governing Māori land, and duties that sit with the Crown rather than with councils. We are continuing to engage with whānau, hapū and iwi on these issues. I expect to make announcements on this in the coming weeks.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     