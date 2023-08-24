Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Community Participation Alcohol Bill Misses That Mark

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Brewers Association

The Brewers Association of New Zealand is disappointed Government today passed the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Bill without taking on board feedback from a large part of the Community.

“While as a sector we agree with the core premise of the legislation to improve the Local Alcohol Policy development process, the legislation goes further and will create uncertainty of trade for businesses all over New Zealand.” Said Brewers Association Executive Director Dylan Firth

“The law removes the ability to appeal Local Alcohol Policies (LAPs), the right to cross examine opponents of an individual licence, allows for any person or group around the country to oppose a local licence and extends the right of opposition against renewals where a new local alcohol policy may now restrict that licence.” Said Firth

“Under the new law, if a council wishes to establish limits on how far away a licenced venue is from a sensitive site in their Local alcohol Policy (Usually defined as a childcare facility, Church, Health facility or Marae) it would now apply to existing licences. A Licencing committee would now be obliged to cancel the licence of an existing business, no matter how long they have been there, how good an operator they were or if they were there before the ‘sensitive site’”. Said Firth

“It is our view the government has in this bill, substantially devalued every single licensed business in New Zealand and placed their owner’s livelihoods and those of thousands of staff into a state of uncertainty.” Said Firth

“Furthermore, this goes against the recommendations of the 2014 law commission report which suggested that any Local Policy - grandfather current licences, provided they are being appropriately managed and comply with other aspects of the policy.”

“What we see here is a Bill that has been rushed through at all stages, from being rushed to get through the first reading before the end of 2022 sitting year. Where Ministry officials were unable to provide a full regulatory impact statement to the Minister and Cabinet on the proposed Bill prior to the decision by Cabinet to proceed. To the second reading, committee stages and third reading all being completed on the same day. It’s quite clear in trying to improve things for the community, the government has decided that small hospitality businesses and breweries are not part of that community.” Said Firth

“The Brewers Association believes that a greater focus on increasing the standards of Licensing committees, focusing of practical harm reduction initiatives around quality education for young New Zealanders on alcohol consumption and increasing the strictness of suitability of license holders. Increasingly we have seen employment relations issues and exploitation of workers matters arise across a range of small New Zealand businesses. Several notable cases have been publicised in off-licence venues. It is important for a sustainable industry and reduced alcohol related harm that bad operators exit and good operators are retained.” Said Firth

The Brewers Association of New Zealand is focused on alcohol harm reduction and evidence-based policy. Unfortunately, this isn’t it.

