Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Residence Pathway For Special Ukraine Visa Holders Settled In New Zealand

Saturday, 26 August 2023, 6:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government continues to support those who have fled the illegal war in Ukraine with the announcement of a new residence pathway for Special Ukraine Visa holders.

“Many of those who sought safety here in New Zealand would never have anticipated being here long term, but as war continues we have a humanitarian obligation to provide certainty to them,” Immigration Minister Andrew Little said.

The residence pathway will be available to Special Ukraine Visa holders where the principal applicant was granted a Special Ukraine Visa and travelled to New Zealand before 15 March 2024.

“The Government’s ongoing support of Ukraine and its people demonstrates Aotearoa New Zealand’s enduring support in a rules-based international system,” Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

“The conflict in Ukraine resonates deeply with us all. In launching this residence pathway, we are honouring our responsibility as global citizens, weaving together the threads of compassion, solidarity, and kaitiakitanga, affirming our commitment to support those affected.”

The Special Ukraine Visa first opened for applications for 12 months from 15 March 2022, as part of the Government’s response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. It was later extended another 12 months to 15 March 2024.

“The visa allows Ukrainians with close relatives who are New Zealand citizens or residents, to come to New Zealand to shelter for two years,” Andrew Little said.

“In line with similar countries who have already closed their temporary pathways, the Special Ukraine Visa will close to Expressions of Interest from new applicants after 15 March 2024.

“Special Ukraine Visa holders who are in New Zealand can continue to apply for subsequent temporary visas under the existing policy, as long as they wish to shelter here, or await the outcome of their residence application.

“We’re making it as simple as possible to apply for the residence pathway.

"New Zealand is a peaceful country, and we are enriched by the Ukrainians who wish to make New Zealand their home permanently,” Andrew Little said.

As at 20 August 2023, around 1,510 Special Ukraine Visas have been granted since the special category was created. Around 340 special category visa holders are in New Zealand.

Notes:

Background

  • As of 20 August 2023, around 1,510 Special Ukraine Visas have been granted since the special category was created.
  • Around 720 people have travelled to New Zealand on this visa, noting this number includes those who have left New Zealand, and re-entered, on one or several occasions.
  • Around 340 special category visa holders are in in New Zealand. A number of special category visa holders are yet to arrive in New Zealand, and some have arrived but subsequently left or moved to other visas.
  • Application information for the residence category will be published by MBIE before Christmas

Requirements for residence:

  • Special Ukraine Visa holders who apply for residence will only be required to provide a Limited Medical Certificate. Normal character checks and identity requirements will apply.
  • A $1200 residence visa application fee will apply to those who apply through the Special Ukraine Residence pathway, however, applicants won’t be charged the Immigration Levy.
  • To maximise accessibility applicants do not need to sit English language tests or have access to suitable funds. There are no sponsorship requirements for the residence pathway.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust: Reform Needed

The Free Speech Union is calling for an overhaul of name suppression laws in New Zealand. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, and this leaves victims voiceless and powerless... More>

Socialist Equality Group: The Right-Wing Record Of The Māori Party

TPM has called for withdrawing from the Five Eyes spy network led by the US, but if it becomes part of the government it will quickly discard its “neutrality” posturing in the same way the Green Party has done. More


Greenpeace: Politicians Must Address The Cow In The Room

All political parties must have a credible plan to cut climate pollution from Big Dairy. When it comes to intensive dairy, both National and Labour have kicked the can down the road over successive parliamentary terms. More


Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More
    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:


    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     