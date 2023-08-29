Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bottom-trawling Ban For Most Of Hauraki Gulf

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 7:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Labour Government will ban bottom fishing from the vast bulk of the Hauraki Gulf as part of its plan to better protect the 1.2-million-hectare marine park for future generations, with public consultation opening tomorrow.

Options announced today show bottom-trawling and Danish seining could be banned from up to 89 per cent of the marine park.

“Aucklanders and others have called for greater protection for their beloved big blue backyard, the Hauraki Gulf/Tikapa Moana. We have listened and we have acted,” Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking said.

“The Gulf is a taonga with deep rooted historical importance for tangata whenua, a vital part of our society and of our tourism, transport and seafood sectors, with an economic value of $100 billion. But it’s in trouble, and we have to strike the right balance between being able to use it, and making sure it’s healthy and available for our grandchildren.

“At the moment, bottom-trawling and Danish seining are banned in just over a quarter of the Gulf’s waters. Today, I am announcing options that would see this ban go from current protection levels, of just over a quarter, to up to nine-tenths.”

The trawling ban was foreshadowed earlier this month when Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced plans to create 19 new marine protection areas in the Gulf.

“At the same time, I released the new Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan – the country’s first area-specific, ecologically based fisheries plan,” Rachel Brooking said.

“The plan overturns the presumption that bottom-trawling and Danish seining can be used everywhere except in specified areas.

“Instead, they will be banned everywhere except in very specific and limited places, called trawl corridors, or Bottom Fishing Access Zones. Today I’m announcing the options for those corridors and inviting people to have their say from tomorrow on which option they support,” Rachel Brooking said.

The opening of public consultation on the trawl corridors comes as the Government prepares to debate the Hauraki Gulf/Tikapa Moana Marine Protection Bill in Parliament today for the first time.

“This Bill triples the area in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park under total protection, from just over 6 per cent to about 18 per cent,” Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime said.

“It extends existing marine reserves at Goat Island and Cathedral Cove and creates a new marine protection tool (high protection areas) that recognise kaitiakitanga and cultural practices of tangata whenua.

Rachel Brooking said banning bottom-trawling and Danish seining from the entire Gulf was considered, but there were concerns that boats would simply move to areas outside the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park, especially Northland and the Bay of Plenty, putting extra pressure on the fisheries in those areas.

“The Revitalising the Gulf strategy, which looked at the recommendations of the Sea Change report, said it was better to base decisions on where trawling should be allowed on scientific evidence, and protect the benthic areas of the highest ecological significance while allowing trawling in ‘corridors’ where the harm will be limited,” Rachel Brooking said.

The wide-ranging restriction on bottom-trawling is just one of the actions the Government is taking to protect the Hauraki Gulf.

“Sedimentation, nutrient run-off and climate change all threaten the health of the Gulf,” Rachel Brooking said.

“The resource management reforms we passed this month, along with new rules requiring farmers to manage their land better, give us the tools to help stop soils and fertilisers washing into the sea.

The latest improved safeguards for the Hauraki Gulf/Tikapa Moana follow extensive consultation with the people who use the Gulf or live close to it, with more than 10,000 submissions being made on the Hauraki Gulf Fisheries Plan, and more than 7,500 on proposals to increase marine protection.

“I urge everyone who cares about the future of this hugely important area to make submissions on the trawl corridor proposals,” Rachel Brooking said.

Notes:

Currently, 27 per cent of the Gulf is closed to bottom trawling and Danish seining.

Fisheries NZ commissioned the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) to us a spatial planning tool called zonation and GIS (geographic information system) mapping to assess the waters of the Gulf and identify options for trawl corridors, based on areas with high fishing value, that at the same time minimised impacts on areas of high benthic biodiversity.

Submissions on the trawl corridor proposals open tomorrow and close on 6 November. Options being consulted on are:

Option 1: Danish seine fishing banned from 74.1 per cent and trawl fishing banned from 77.1 per cent of the Gulf shallower than 200m, with these fishing methods limited to 6 defined zones. 
Option 2: Trawl and Danish seine fishing banned from 79.4 per cent and trawl fishing banned from 82.4 per cent of the Gulf shallower than 200m, and limit these fishing methods to 5 defined zones. 
Option 3: Trawl and Danish seine fishing banned from 86.6 per cent and trawl fishing banned from 88.5 per cent of the Gulf shallower than 200m, and limit these fishing methods to 4 defined zones. 
Option 4: Danish seine fishing banned from 87.3 per cent and trawl fishing banned from 89 per cent of the Gulf shallower than 200m, and limit these fishing methods to 4 defined zones. 

The future of bottom-fishing methods in the 3.4 per cent of the Gulf that is deeper than 200 metres will be assessed in a different process.

The Hauraki Gulf/Tikapa Moana Marine Protection Bill:

  • Extends the country’s first marine reserve, Cape Rodney – Okakari Point Marine Reserve (Goat Island) and Whanganui A Hei (Cathedral Cove) Marine Reserve, on the Coromandel Peninsula.
  • Creates 12 new high protection areas to protect and restore marine ecosystems, while allowing for customary practices of tangata whenua.
  • Includes five new seafloor protection areas to preserve sensitive seafloor habitats by prohibiting bottom-contact fishing methods and other activities which harm the seafloor.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taumata Arowai Rules Lead To Total Chlorination Of Christchurch Water

As of August, Christchurch filling stations that allowed fans of non-chlorinated water to fill up their containers with pure H20 have been shut down. With a tight race between incumbent Labour MP Sarah Pallett, National’s Hamish Campbell, & TOP leader Raf Manji, the topic could literally become a ‘water cooler’ issue. Candidates will have a chance to discuss their views on this issue at the Taxpayers' Union debate tomorrow. More



 
 
Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Chris Hipkins: Working With Others

"In times like these, certainty matters. Today I’ll provide New Zealanders with certainty on who Labour will and won’t work with after polling day. Kiwis deserve to know who they’re voting for, what their bottom lines are, and what kind of government they could get after the election." More

Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Manifestly Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 