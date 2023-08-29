Statement From Mark Cameron MP

ACT MP Mark Cameron has responded to media questions about comments he made before he entered Parliament.

“It’s sad that the media are dredging up comments I made before I became an MP, six weeks before an election, which have already been reported, and for which I’ve already apologised”, says Mr Cameron.

“As I said when the comments were first reported by Newshub in November 2021:

‘I think I always regret the silly things that I’ve said in my past. We all make mistakes and I’m a human being and I made them. But I made those as a civilian, not a parliamentarian. I reiterate and I double down on the point that I'm a human being, I have made mistakes, as we all have here.’

“I’ve known and worked with Mark for three years. He’s a good man and I’ve not seen anything to suggest he still holds those views”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I’d encourage people to focus on his outstanding service as an MP for three years, rather than attempts to try to character assassinate him.

“It’s disappointing that media are focusing on comments from more than three years ago which have already been reported and which Mark has already said he regrets.

“New Zealand is in terrible shape – with rampant inflation, a culture of lawlessness, and division by race – and this is what media are choosing to report six weeks before an election.

“This kind of shallow reporting is why New Zealanders are losing faith in the media.”

© Scoop Media

