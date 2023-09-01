Labour Makes Co-governance Stance Clear

“Willie Jackson used his final speech of the Parliamentary term to declare that ‘Māori do have a separate set of rights.’ What’s at stake this election is clear, and ACT will be equally unequivocal – all New Zealanders should have the same rights,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This election, voters are being presented with two starkly contrasting sets of values. One openly admits that Māori have separate rights, while the other says that New Zealand is made up of hundreds of cultures, all of which are entitled to the same rights and duties. Universal human rights are supported by the UN Declaration of Human Rights, Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and Article 3 of the Treaty of Waitangi.

“We must appreciate cultures and celebrate people’s differences without offering them different sets of rights based on factors beyond their control. Where will New Zealand be in 50 years’ time if the current path continues, where Kiwis are offered different rights based on their ancestry?

“A Party Vote for ACT is the only option this election for people who want a Government which treats all Kiwis as equals.”

