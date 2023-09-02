Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Only The Green Party Will Deliver Free Dental Care For All

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 8:21 pm
Press Release: Green Party

With more Green MPs we can build on Labour’s announcement today and make dental care free for everyone.

“With a strong Green voice we can be bolder and provide free dental to everyone, paid for with a wealth tax,” says Green Party health spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

“Everybody in Aotearoa should be able to go to the dentist when they need to. But we know that for far too many Kiwis that it is just too expensive.

“The current dental care system in Aotearoa is broken and cruel. This hasn't happened by accident, but is the consequence of political decisions successive governments have made to exclude dental care from the public health system. This has got to change. That’s why the Green Party promised to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system.

“We’re pleased that Labour is picking up our ideas but they need to go further. Labour is unnecessarily constraining itself by ruling out changes to the tax system that would raise enough money from the wealthiest few to support everyone.

“The money we need to provide free dental for everyone is already there. All that’s missing is the political courage to use it. Today’s announcement shows that with a strong Green Party in the next Parliament we can do more.

“By making sure the wealthiest few pay their fair share through a wealth tax, we can not only provide free dental for every single person in Aotearoa, but an Income Guarantee that will give everyone peace of mind they can always cover life’s essentials.

“The most important thing for people to remember is that they get to decide what is on the table after the election. If they want free dental for everyone paid for with a wealth tax, then that’s a vote for the Green Party” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

