Hipkins Ditches ‘be Kind’ For ‘be Nasty’

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Chris Hipkins has made it clear he is out of touch, out of ideas and is set to take Labour into its most negative campaign in history, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“The Labour-aligned Council of Trade Unions has launched nasty American-style attack ads on National to help their mate Chris Hipkins and his increasingly desperate Labour Party. ‘Be kind’ has truly become ‘be nasty’ under Chris Hipkins and his union elite buddies,” Mr Bishop says.

“The highly-resourced CTU is able to spend almost $400,000 on these grubby attack ads and is in lockstep with Hipkins in running the most negative election campaign seen in decades.

“Serious questions need to be asked of Chris Hipkins about how much he knew of his union mates’ relentlessly negative and scurrilous campaign. It’s hard to believe Labour didn’t know about it when a former advisor to Grant Robertson is now a senior staffer at the CTU and an active Labour Party volunteer.

“Labour has been caught out repeatedly spreading disinformation about National’s policies and it seems Hipkins will stop at nothing to cling to power. This weekend, Hipkins launched his campaign with an email featuring outright lies about National. We can take six weeks of Labour’s lies and attacks, but Kiwis can’t take another three years of Labour’s reckless economic mismanagement.

“Kiwis are crying out to hear how political parties will help them get ahead. But in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, Chris Hipkins has nothing to offer people but lies and negativity, helped out by big unions that are more focused on attacking National than supporting working people who are drowning in Labour’s cost of living crisis.

“National’s campaign is relentlessly focused on New Zealanders and only a Party Vote for National will get our country back on track by rebuilding the economy to reduce the cost of living, with things like our Back Pocket Boost which will make families up to $250 per fortnight better off.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of Mational's tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

