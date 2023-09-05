Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Intensive Turnaround Programme Launched To Break The Cycle Of Offending

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The next phase of the Government’s response to youth crime is underway, with an intensive programme for the country’s most prolific young offenders launched today in Auckland, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis said.

The programme, announced by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in July, will see up to 60 recidivist young offenders and their families assigned an intensive support social worker to develop an immediate plan for the young person and provide ongoing support.

That plan will be specifically tailored to the needs of the child and their family and could include mentoring, alcohol/drug treatment, support to navigate and access the housing and education systems, mental health support, and cultural support.

“The public deserve to feel safe and our work in this area is designed to prevent further victimization by getting in early and breaking the cycle for a young offender,” Kelvin Davis said.

“What has become clear is that there is a very small group of young offenders whose age and complex underlying issues means they are falling through the cracks despite best efforts.”

“This initiative will provide the intensive social work needed, backed up by a local coordination team, whānau, and the community, to ensure the child gets the support they need immediately to help stop them reoffending again,” Kelvin Davis said.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen said that while the existing turnaround programmes were working well, more needs to be done for a small group of repeat offenders.

“That’s why we’re rolling out a more intensive version of the successful ‘Circuit Breaker’ fast track programme.”

Circuit Breaker has been successfully rolled out in four locations and has seen 77 per cent of children not re-offending.

This is in stark contrast to National’s failed boot camp experiment, which saw 80% of young people reoffended after they completed the programme.

“National’s own chief science advisor, Sir Peter Gluckman said that “Boot camps do not work, and ‘scared straight’ programmes have been shown to increase crime.” Ginny Anderson said.

Under the Circuit Breaker programme, when a child offends their information is immediately shared by Police with Oranga Tamariki and an agreed plan on how to deal with and support the young person confirmed in 48 hours in collaboration with community groups.

Currently operating in South and West Auckland, Auckland City, Hamilton, and Christchurch, it will soon expand to four new locations.

“We know that these turnaround programmes work – and we’re committed to ensuring that young offenders get the opportunity to get back onto the straight and narrow,” Ginny Andersen said.

It follows a number of initiatives already taken by the Government to respond to youth crime, including a new offence specifically targeting ram raiding, a new aggravating factor for an adult to use young people to commit a crime, an aggravated sentence for posting crimes online and requiring young offenders to attend education programmes or do community activities.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers Tax & Attack Ads

It has been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem just won’t go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. The revenue for them has to come from somewhere - either new taxes or by spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services used by those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least is a bad political look for National. More



 
 
NZCTU: Christopher Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More


Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More

Government: Clamping Down On Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More


Free Speech Union: Name Suppression Laws Unjust

The Free Speech Union has called for an overhaul of name suppression laws. Judges have applied name suppression orders increasingly liberally, leaving victims voiceless and powerless. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 