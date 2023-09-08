Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ’s Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Friday, 8 September 2023, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

New Zealand is on track to have greener steel as soon as 2026 with New Zealand Steel’s electric arc furnace project reaching a major milestone today.

The Government announced a conditional partnership with New Zealand Steel in May to deliver the country’s largest emissions reduction project to date. Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel.

A feasibility study has been completed on the viability, risk, expected costs and other outcomes and the project now has the full green light from New Zealand Steel.

“It’s an exciting step – this project will eliminate one per cent of the country’s total annual emissions and deliver huge benefits for our environment, our industry and to New Zealanders,” said Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods.

“There has been rigorous due diligence on the project, which has been a critical process before New Zealand Steel fully embarks on its journey to decarbonise its activities while maintaining onshore steel production.”

Production using the new furnace is expected to start as early as mid-2026, in line with agreed commissioning milestones.

The Climate Change Minister James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace at Glenbrook means New Zealand Steel will cut its emissions by more than 45 per cent.

The emissions reductions will be equivalent to keeping approximately 300,000 cars off the road.

“Once commissioned, the completed project will reduce Glenbrook’s carbon footprint by 800,000 tonnes per annum. That means 100% of its annual steel production will be lower carbon from day one,” said James Shaw.

“This project will mean the production of very low carbon steel by world standards – that’s a win for New Zealand,” James Shaw said.

The deal is being part funded with up to $140 million from the $650 million Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry (GIDI) Fund, which enables businesses of all sizes to reduce their emissions. The balance of the $300 million project will be funded directly by New Zealand Steel.

“The project getting off the ground adds real momentum in pushing fossil fuels out of the energy system and lowering emissions through renewables and energy efficiency,” Megan Woods said.

“We’ve come a long way in the last three years GIDI has been operating with 30 of the 81 process heat focused projects complete or in commissioning.

“This deal was the first in a number of bespoke opportunities that the government has been exploring, to deliberately target appropriate support for New Zealand’s largest emitters where the greatest emissions reductions can occur quickly,” Megan Woods said.

A second large partnership deal was announced in July with Fonterra to cut coal use at its dairy factories and support a 50% reduction in the company’s manufacturing emissions by 2030 – increasing the existing target of 30%.

 

Notes for editors:

The feasibility study assessed various critical factors that may impact the success of the project, including access to enough scrap steel, consenting processes, and getting the necessary equipment within current cost estimates.

This deal was the first in a number of bespoke opportunities that the Government is exploring, through the expanded GIDI Fund, to deliberately target appropriate support for New Zealand’s largest emitters.

Background on GIDI:

· GIDI (Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry) was first introduced in 2020 – to ramp up decarbonisation of our industrial process heat while stimulating our economic recovery post the pandemic, to create and protect jobs.

· The $650m expansion of GIDI in Budget 2022, funded from the Climate Emergency Response Fund is a key initiative to help deliver on the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP).

· The Fund enables partnerships between Government and businesses to accelerate emission reductions by supporting energy efficiency and fuel switching projects.

· GIDI helps get decarbonisation projects across the line and happening faster than they otherwise would, delivering larger and earlier emissions reductions for New Zealand.

· The key measure of a GIDI project’s impact is the carbon dioxide emissions abatement it achieves. This is the amount of carbon the project prevents from being emitted – compared to the most likely scenario without EECA co-funding.

· It helps ensure that decarbonisation happens in New Zealand by investing in New Zealand businesses instead of buying offsets overseas – and that we support our businesses with a just transition.

· The project is forecast to have an abatement cost of $16.20 per tonne. The abatement cost per tonne is the cost of removing one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent pollution.

· This partnership agreement is with EECA (Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority), with support from the Ministry for the Environment, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

· EECA – which delivers projects under GIDI – has a specific programme dedicated to ‘Partnerships with Very Large Emitters’ as part of the funding allocated.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Climate Discounts, And Corporates As Children


Back when kids weren’t being taken to and from school in two tonne trucks, almost everyone was in climate change denial. Now, even the ACT Party pays it lip service. Yet given a chance to backslide, the centre-right will take it. Prime example: After the Greens started to share power with Labour, they introduced a Clean Car Discount to encourage people to buy EVs rather than purchase another giant, gas-guzzling SUV. This week, the Clean Car Discount has been attacked by National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown who - not for the first time – mocked it as a way of helping rich people to buy Teslas... More


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More



 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 