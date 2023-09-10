Key Election Milestone Reached

The Chief Electoral Officer, Karl Le Quesne, with the Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, at Government House in Auckland for the signing of the writ.

Today is writ day a milestone on the election calendar when the formal writ is issued for the 2023 General Election to be held.

The Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, signed the writ at Government House today directing the Electoral Commission to conduct the 2023 General Election on Saturday 14 October.

“The signing of the writ is a constitutional step in the election process. It sets out the dates for candidate nominations to close, election day, and the date the writ must be returned showing the successful electorate candidates,” says Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne.

Candidate nominations will close on the following dates.

Noon Thursday 14 September - the deadline for registered parties to nominate their electorate candidates and supply their party lists to the Electoral Commission.

Noon Friday 15 September - the deadline for individual nominations of electorate candidates.

A full list of parties and candidates is expected to be publicly available online at vote.nz by 2pm, Saturday 16 September.

The writ must be returned showing the successful electorate candidates by Thursday 9 November unless a recount is required.

Writ day marks other key events in the election calendar. The electoral rolls close for printing at midnight and all voters who enrol after today cast special declaration votes. Writ day is also the day when candidate and party advertising may start on television and radio.

