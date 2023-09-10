Key Election Milestone Reached

Today is writ day a
milestone on the election calendar when the formal writ is
issued for the 2023 General Election to be held.
The
Governor-General, Her Excellency The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro,
signed the writ at Government House today directing the
Electoral Commission to conduct the 2023 General Election on
Saturday 14 October.
“The signing of the writ is a
constitutional step in the election process. It sets out the
dates for candidate nominations to close, election day, and
the date the writ must be returned showing the successful
electorate candidates,” says Chief Electoral Officer Karl
Le Quesne.
Candidate nominations will close on the
following dates.
Noon Thursday 14 September - the
deadline for registered parties to nominate their electorate
candidates and supply their party lists to the Electoral
Commission.
Noon Friday 15 September - the deadline
for individual nominations of electorate
candidates.
A full list of parties and
candidates is expected to be publicly available online at vote.nz by 2pm, Saturday 16
September.
The writ must be returned showing the
successful electorate candidates by Thursday 9 November
unless a recount is required.
Writ day marks other key
events in the election calendar. The electoral rolls close
for printing at midnight and all voters who enrol after
today cast special declaration votes. Writ day is also the
day when candidate and party advertising may start on
television and
radio.
