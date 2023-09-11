Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

National To Rebuild The Economy And Support Seniors

Monday, 11 September 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National government will rebuild the economy so seniors can benefit from lower inflation and better public services, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“National knows the best way to increase Super payments is to grow the economy. The last National Government grew Super at twice the rate of inflation. That’s what a growing economy and low inflation does.

“Under National, Super will continue to be linked to 66 percent of average after-tax incomes. We will get the cost of living under control and grow the economy and wages so that all Kiwis, including seniors, can get ahead.

“Under Labour, the economy has gone into recession. Labour’s economic mismanagement has been so bad that inflation has been out of control for more than two years.

“National has a plan to rebuild the economy and get it working for all New Zealanders. National will stop Labour’s wasteful spending, give hard working Kiwis tax relief, remove red tape, build infrastructure for growth - like roads and transport, drive technology and innovation, support trade and investment and grow skills and keep talent in New Zealand.

“A working economy means better jobs, higher incomes, affordable mortgages, and a lower cost-of-living. It also means New Zealand can afford the quality public services we all rely on.

“National values the contribution seniors have made to the country and we will make sure they are looked after in their retirement.”

National will:

  • Reduce inflation to get the cost of living under control.
  • Increase NZ Super every year and boost it with our tax relief plan which will see couples on Super get an extra $26 a fortnight. Single people living alone on Super will get an extra $17 a fortnight.
  • Continue free prescriptions for Super Gold Card holders, as well as reduce wait times for surgery, specialist appointments and cancer treatment.
  • Lift the age for free breast screening from 69 up to 74, saving up to 65 lives a year, and funding additional cancer medicines.
  • Continue the Winter Energy payment and keep the Super age at 65 until 2044.
  • Introduce tougher sentences for criminals, bootcamps for young offenders, and crack down on gangs so New Zealanders feel safe in their homes and community.
  • National will remove the Auckland regional fuel tax and will not raise fuel excise taxes in the next term – Labour will raise them by another 12c a litre.

“Voters have a clear choice this election. The coalition of chaos or a strong and stable National-led government that will rebuild the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes and deliver the quality public services New Zealanders deserve.”

