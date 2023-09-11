Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Record Rents Under Labour

Monday, 11 September 2023, 5:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s cost-of-living crisis is going from bad to worse with new figures out today showing rents have increased by $180 per week since Labour became Government, National’s Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

According to MBIE’s Rental Bond Database, nationwide median rents have now increased from $400 per week to $580 per week since Labour took office and are now at a record high.

“Kiwis around the country are doing it tough thanks to Labour’s reckless and wasteful spending that has driven interest rates up, and life is even tougher for the thousands of New Zealanders in rental accommodation,” Mr Bishop says.

“Record rent increases under Labour are a big contributor to New Zealand’s cost-of-living crisis.

“Labour’s misguided housing policies have contributed to these record rent increases. Labour campaigned in 2020 on not introducing any taxes, but broke their promise immediately, imposing a new tax on tenants, through the removal of interest deductibility as a legitimate expense for rental property owners.

“The Labour Government was warned by everyone – from officials to landlords – that this tax would lead to higher rents and put pressure on the state house waiting list and emergency housing.

“Labour refused to listen. Now rents have a reached a record high, the state house waiting list is up by more than 20,000, and the Government spends $1 million a day housing people in motels.

“Labour’s removal of interest deductibility was always unprincipled, as well as being a broken promise.

“Landlords aren’t the enemy. They’re critical in addressing our housing supply problems.

“National will restore full interest deductibility for rental properties, take the Brightline test back to two years (currently 10), and make sensible changes to tenancy laws to bring more landlords back into the market.

“National’s comprehensive housing plan will improve housing affordability for New Zealanders. We will unlock more land for houses in and at the edge of our cities, build infrastructure, and reward communities that go for housing growth. We will lower the cost of building a house by improving consenting and improving competition in building materials, and we will grow the number of social houses by partnering with the community housing sector.

“Only National has a plan to address Labour’s housing crisis.

“National will rebuild the economy to drive down the cost of living, so New Zealanders can get ahead. We’ll stop Labour’s wasteful spending that Kiwis are paying for, give tax relief so people can keep more of what they earn, and we’ll prioritise the frontline services we all rely on.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


NZCTU: Front Line Services In The Firing Line

The National Party has identified nearly $2.5B of cuts to public services to pay for its tax programme, including what it calls "back office" government bureaucracies such as the court system, biosecurity, cybersecurity, family and sexual violence, food safety, and serious fraud. These are vital areas that should not be under the microscope. More




 
 
Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More


Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More

Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 