Parliament

New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall proudly opened the Canterbury Cancer Centre in Christchurch today.

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5 million of funding from the Government’s Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects allocated in 2020. The Centre offers 50 rooms for patients and families of the South Island, and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from.

“The Canterbury Cancer Centre will play an important role for families and individuals who are on cancer journeys. I am proud that this government provided funding for such an important facility. It will be a home away from home for many who are going through a tough time,” said Ayesha Verrall.

“In April 2020, during COVID, we tasked industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that were ready to start as soon as the construction industry could return to work. Seeing the results of this funding take shape all over New Zealand is really heart-warming.

“Labour stands by its record in supporting those with cancer. We set up the Cancer Control Agency, rolled out a nationwide bowel screening programme and purchased more linear accelerator machines. We’re also paying the staff who look after those patients better and building the hospitals that are needed,” said Ayesha Verrall.

“We have also significantly increased Pharmac’s funding since coming into Government. Pharmac’s budget for 2023/24 will be around $1.3 billion. The increase in funding means that since 2017 they have made 214 funding decisions, including 76 new listings and the widening of access to 138 treatments.

“The Canterbury Cancer Centre will be a key resource for the people of the region.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Seymour Acting Up, And Labour’s Lost Cause


To use a musical analogy, ACT Party leader David Seymour is to centre-right parties what Lindsay Buckingham was to Fleetwood Mac – a talented guy, insufferable, and born to be fired from the band. Clearly, the man from Epson believes that hey, he didn’t spend those years hovering at 1% in the polls to let some soft-headed chump like Christopher Luxon swoop in, take over and screw up the landing. Whatever his motivation, Seymour has been threatening to sit on the cross benches if need be, if he doesn’t get enough policy concessions... More




 
 
Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More


Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Sunny Kaushal: 2022 Vaping Stand Downs 0.44% Of Students

Dairyowners are pointing to a parliamentary answer that puts the vaping “epidemic” in new light, with violence and youth crime a much larger issue in schools. There were only 3,582 vaping and smoking stand downs last year, less than half a percent. More


Government: New Wildlife Act To Better Protect Native Species

Over 4,000 of our native species are currently threatened by climate change, invasive species, and habitat loss, with some at risk of extinction. "The 70-year-old Wildlife Act will be replaced with modern, fit-for-purpose legislation to better protect native species and improve biodiversity," says Willow-Jean Prime. More

Green Party: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will protect 30% of the ocean by 2030, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government, and put a Green Minister for Oceans and Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More


Labour: National’s Empty Housing Policy

"National’s housing policy is vacant, with no new funding and no timelines attached to its delivery. The fact is you can’t trust National on housing. The last time they were in Government they sold off public houses, leaving 1,500 fewer homes than they started with," says Megan Woods. More

