Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Pāti Māori Announce Kai Sovereignty Policy

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori are launching our Kai Sovereignty Policy today, which will safeguard our ancestral food systems and empower Tangata Whenua to take control of their food production, distribution, and consumption. It will address issues of hunger, food inequality, and poverty, break up the supermarket duopoly, and support community and me gardens, as well as regenerative farming practices.

Our policy is founded on the belief that Māori have the freedom and responsibility to protect their heritage seeds, cultural knowledge, and tikanga associated with kai.

Our Kai Sovereignty Policy includes:

  1. Protection of Whakapapa: Te Pāti Māori emphasizes the importance of preserving indigenous plant species with the consent of whānau, hapū, and iwi. It rejects any research or commercialization that undermines the whakapapa of ecosystems.
  2. Establishment of Māori Kai Sovereignty Board: To ensure justice and sovereignty around kai, we would create an independent board with statutory powers to oversee and address issues of hunger, poverty, and inequality.
  3. Support for Community Kai: we will promote community-led food production and distribution by setting up a $15 million per annum Community Kai fund for home gardens, marae maara kai (community gardens), and Māori and community-led large-scale food farms. Collaboration with councils to allocate land for urban and rural food farms is also a priority.
  4. Investment in Regenerative and Organic Farming: we will invest an additional $100 million into the Mātai Ahuwhenua agricultural innovation fund, supporting small-scale and diversified pāmu/whenua blocks that prioritize regenerative and organic farming practices and local consumption. We will also fund training and technical programs for regenerative and organic farming.
  5. Breaking the Supermarket Duopoly: we will break the stranglehold held by supermarkets in Aotearoa by support the establishment of Māori-owned supermarket chains and allocating land and seed funding in commercially viable areas. We will also protect the rights of whānau to sell their homegrown kai without interference.

Our Kai Sovereignty Policy aims to address food insecurity and poverty faced by many whānau in Aotearoa. By revitalizing traditional practices and customs of gathering kai, promoting food security, protecting the environment, and empowering Māori communities, we are leading a transition from kai dependency to kai sovereignty.

The policy can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Seymour Acting Up & Labour’s Lost Cause

To use a musical analogy, ACT Party leader David Seymour is to centre-right parties what Lindsay Buckingham was to Fleetwood Mac - talented, insufferable, and born to be fired from the band. Clearly, the man from Epsom believes he didn’t spend all those years hovering at 1% in the polls to let some soft-headed chump like Luxon swoop in, take over, and screw up the landing. More


Government: PREFU

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update shows the economy is turning the corner, with projected growth meaning no recession, wages ahead of inflation, and more people in work, even as the impact of challenging global conditions and North Island weather events weigh on the books. More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: State Of Books Makes Clear Case For Wealth Tax

The evidence is out and it shows an urgent need to change the tax system. The case for a wealth tax to raise the money needed to invest in services that make a real difference, like increasing Working for Families, doubling Best Start, and building thousands more warm dry homes, has never been clearer. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More


School Strike 4 Climate: Climate Action Week

This nationwide initiative will run from September 18-24, positioning the 2023 vote as the pivotal "Climate Election," and calling on individuals, organisations, businesses, and the broader community to put pressure on candidates to take urgent action to protect the environment. More


Government: Further Safety Initiatives For Auckland CBD

Central & Local Government have announced a range of measures to tackle low-level crime & anti-social behaviour in the Auckland CBD to complement Police scaling up their presence in the area. In addition to retaining the safety hub at Queens Wharf, three additional hubs at High St, Queen St, & Karangahape Rd will be established. More

Government: Investing In The South Island’s Roading Resilience

$12M to improve the resilience of roads in the Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman regions. Hope Bypass earmarked in draft Government Policy Statement on land transport. $127M invested in the top of the south’s roads since flooding in 2021 and 2022. More


Green Pary: Ocean Rescue Plan

The Green Party will pass a Healthy Ocean Act to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 through a new framework that upholds Te Tiriti, create an independent Ocean Commission to advise the government on how best to do it, and put a Green Minister for Oceans & Fisheries in charge of making it happen. More


Government: Additional Support For Disabilities

The Government has confirmed $73.7M over the next four years and a further $40.5M to continue to transform the disability support system. “The Enabling Good Lives approach is a framework which guides positive change for disabled people, families, communities, and governance structures,” says Priyanca Radhakrishnan. More


Te Pāti Māori: Comprehensive Health Policy

The party plans to channel 25% of all health funding into the Māori Health Authority, plus free primary and dental care for all whānau earning less than $60,000 annually. This move addresses the significant under-investment in Māori health, which currently sees Māori dying on average a decade earlier than non-Māori. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 